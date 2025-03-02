“SUPER CUTE”- Love is Blind fans react to Devin meeting Virginia’s mom

Love is Blind Season 8 premiered on February 14 with its first 6 episodes. Episodes 10 to 13 were released on February 28. The latest release documented the engaged couples taking a step further in their relationship and meeting each others' parents before taking the big decision.

Devin was among the people who met their partner's family, as he met Virginia's mom, Mary. She asked the two questions regarding their relationship and how they thought they would sustain it. Mary agreed with Devin's answers and thought that their relationship was positive. She added that she thought Devin seemed like a nice person.

She also emphasized how much her daughter meant to her and urged Devin to take care of her. Devin reassured her he would make their relationship work. Mary hoped that Devin would be the guy he portrayed himself to be. Fans of Love is Blind reacted to this meeting.

"Virginia's mom is SUPER CUTE... love her," a fan said.

"Virginia’s mom calling her stubborn and her clarifying that she just argues for her beliefs then folding like w chair when Devin says he is conservative… ma’am you are a medical professional!! Educate this ignorant man!" said another.

"Virginia's mom has been one of the highlights of this very bad season. She's so sweet and so clearly loves her daughter so much. I love it when we meet the parents," added a third.

"I like Virginia’s mom the parents are really carrying this season lol," commented one.

Some fans of Love is Blind praised Virginia's mom for asking Virginia and Devin the questions she did.

"Virginia’s mom was PREPARED with the questions okay?!! Still not too sure about them tho," an X user wrote.

"Omg Virginia’s mom is actually asking QUESTIONS! This is what the parents should be asking these folks wanting to marry their child. Because these parents be coming to these meeting playing, like this person wants to marry your kid, you need to ask real s**t," another user wrote.

"Virginia's mom is asking good questions. The white people are extra vapid this season," commented one.

"I love that Virginia’s mom is asking Virginia questions and making sure she’s ready as well," wrote another.

The conversation between Devin and Virginia's mom on Love is Blind season 8, episode 10

Episode 10 of Love is Blind was titled Oh Spare Me, and had Devin meeting Virginia's mom, Mary, for the first time. As soon as they met, Mary asked Virginia and Devin what commitment meant to them. Virginia said she was serious about it and was ready to go to any extent for their relationship. Devin stated that he had grown up looking up to his parents' marriage all his life, so he knew what it took to keep it intact.

Mary then asked them what they thought about arguing. Virginia said having different opinions was fine, as long as one knew they were on the same side. Devin stated he preferred to talk things out, which Mary agreed to.

She also asked Devin about his views on Virginia's parents' divorce. Devin said he didn't think it was a big deal and would love them both. Finally, Mary thought the two were ready for the step and said she supported their relationship.

The finale episode of Love is Blind season 8 will be released on March 7 on Netflix.

