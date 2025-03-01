"It's BUSINESS NOT PERSONAL!!" — Love Is Blind fans react to Devin hesitating to sign the prenup

Love Is Blind season 8 released three new episodes on February 28, 2025. Episode 11, titled Sliding Down Slopes and Into DMs, saw Devin and Virginia have a conversation about their prenuptial agreement. After Virginia handed Devin a copy of the paperwork during dinner, he requested time to consult with an attorney or someone he trusted before signing it.

Virginia encouraged him to go through the document and let her know if he wanted anything removed or added. When she asked if Devin was worried about it, he replied:

"I don't think I'm worried based off of what you're saying, but I just want to make sure and look through it all before I make it official to sign."

Although Virginia said it was "pretty basic," Devin insisted on consulting a lawyer, his parents or somebody else he trusted before making a decision. Devin was still unsure about it and wondered what people would think. He feared others would question their decision to have a prenup despite planning on staying married for life.

Virginia explained that it was the business part of a marriage that protected the interests of both parties. Even then, Devin felt apprehensive and requested time to get some clarity. Love Is Blind fans took to X to comment on the prenup drama. While many were critical of Devin's hesitation, some said it was fair to get a second opinion.

"I'm not mad at Virginia for getting the pre-nup; I would. Love is not enough especially in this day & age. You can get mad tomorrow & decide you wanna leave; I gotta make sure I'm straight. Like she said, it's BUSINESS NOT PERSONAL!!" a fan wrote.

"omg Devin is so annoying JUST SIGN THE DAMN PAPER," another fan commented.

"Idk what it is about Devin that is just so off. Not wanting to sign a prenup with a complete stranger is also odd," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Is Blind fans supported Virginia's decision and criticized Devin for hesitating to sign the prenup.

"#Devin doesn’t want to sign the prenup until a lawyer and his parents look over it? Hmm OK. #Virginia wants to protect her assets. They’ve only known each other for 6 weeks. It’s not warm, fuzzy or romantic but it makes sense. Marriage is a business contract too," a user reacted.

"What’s Devin’s hesitation? Sign fool," a person commented.

"When Devin asked Virginia why sign a prenup, if you think you wouldn’t get a divorce. Virginia should have said when you get insurance, does that mean you want to get sick," another fan wrote.

"Devin being so concerned about a prenup is very telling about him and his family, so weird lol prenups are normal," one user posted.

In contrast, some Love Is Blind fans questioned Virginia's preoccupation with the prenup.

"Virginia thought she could feed Devin and he was just gonna sign that prenup. I wouldn’t sign not one prenup without have a lawyer looking at it first," a person reacted.

"It’s something about Virginia that doesn’t sit well with me. Why is she so pressed to give Devin a prenup? I think she has more money and assets then she’s admitting," another commented.

"I feel fine about it" — Love Is Blind star Devin agrees to sign the prenup

Virginia explained that the prenup talked about property, debts, earnings during marriage, support after marriage, and more. After going through the document, Devin realized it allowed the concerned parties to leave with their "own things" in case they divorced.

Although he said nothing about the conditions in the paperwork, he asked Virginia what she would say if someone questioned their decision to get a prenup. The Love Is Blind female cast member responded that it was a "logical" decision for her since it summarized the business part of a marriage. Hearing that, Devin said:

"Like I said before, I never thought about it, but just why would you need one if you don't plan on getting a divorce? That's what my family asked me."

Virginia defended herself by saying everyone married with their "greatest intentions." However, in case things went south and the couple wanted a divorce, the prenup would help them divide things.

Later in episode 12 of Love Is Blind, Devin agreed to sign the papers after consulting his family attorney and mother. He stated that his mother was "at ease" with it, which in turn helped him "feel a lot better about it."

"Yeah, so I feel fine about it. I'm willing to sign it," Devin said.

The couple finally signed the prenup and officialized it.

Stream episodes of Love Is Blind exclusively on Netflix.

