"I've not been heartbroken like this" — Love Is Blind star Lauren comments on her breakup with David

Love Is Blind season 8 released episodes 10-12 on February 28, 2025. Episode 11, titled Sliding Down Slopes and Into DMs, saw one couple's journey end. David ended things with Lauren, unable to get over her casual relationship with a guy before coming on the show. Lauren, however, was surprised to see how much a past connection bothered David. During a confessional, she broke down, saying:

Ad

"Like, I've not been heartbroken like this."

David questioned Lauren's intentions and wondered why she had not officially ended that relationship. While Lauren explained the connection was casual and not a committed relationship, David argued it was not okay for her to casually see someone before going on the show, especially if she wanted to participate in the social experiment to find her life partner and get married.

Ad

Trending

The ex's attempts to reach out to Lauren and the fact that his friends and sister knew about him added to David's worries. His family's disapproval of the overall experiment and his engagement in particular played a key role in influencing his decision to part ways with Lauren.

"This felt like the right decision" — Love Is Blind star David opens up about his breakup with Lauren

Ad

The opening scene of Love Is Blind episode 11 showcased David and Lauren having an intense conversation about Lauren's past romance. He said he received "millions of messages" after returning home from the pods that questioned his decision to propose to someone who "had a boyfriend going into the experiment."

"Everybody in my circle, all of my close friends and family, aka my sister, heard about this guy," he said.

Ad

The Love Is Blind star added that he got messages that said Lauren "had been seeing this guy" a couple of months prior to the experiment and that he was in the "same frat" with his friends in college.

David wondered if Lauren assumed her past romance would "just disappear" and never come to light or that her ex would never reach out or want to meet her. He then recalled Lauren admitting she never officially ended things with that person. Despite Lauren's explanations, David struggled to believe her, noting how she went from saying she should have broken up with him to claiming it was casual.

Ad

"That's where my lack of trust is coming into play. I had to ask. You didn't tell me about it," he added.

Ad

While Lauren believed they could have resolved the issue, David felt otherwise, stating it was difficult to do so when her ex was texting her, trying to meet. When Lauren clarified that her ex reached out to figure out what had happened, David said it was because she did not give him closure that he tried to reconnect with her.

Hearing that, the Love Is Blind female cast member added her ex had a "different interpretation" of their time. Regardless of everything Lauren said, David felt she was not telling him the whole story. When he asked her if she got intimate with her ex "two days before" the experiment, she said she did a week before.

Ad

Lauren started to get frustrated by David's interrogation and asked him why he changed his mind after saying he would not care about her past. David confessed that his mind changed after Lauren's father questioned his seriousness about marriage instead of his daughter's, who "kind of had a relationship going into it."

Ad

Lauren criticized the Love Is Blind star for not being a "team member" and getting over her past.

"You have no reason to say that to me. Putting it on me that I'm not ready for a 'teammate.' You sound like your dad right now," David said.

He then criticized Lauren's father for not coming before the cameras to address him and also for speaking negatively about his father and sister for "not wanting to be involved." Lauren retaliated by mentioning that David's sister did not want him to get engaged, and that his father was oblivious about the engagement.

Ad

David confessed he hesitated to fully let Lauren into his life and meet his loved ones because his sister disapproved. Hearing that, she criticized him for not supporting her and putting in the effort to introduce her to his close ones. She wondered if he ever said anything nice about her to his sister.

Upset by the scrutiny of his family for their lack of involvement, David decided to part ways with Lauren. Although difficult, he believed it was the "right decision."

Ad

Love Is Blind season 8 star David (Image via Instagram/@davidbettenburg)

While talking to the Love Is Blind cameras, David said:

Ad

"I feel like I let her down in a way, because I couldn't get over my own ego, my own pride that she could've seen some other guy before me, which is very normal. I'm mad at myself for that but I love her and I probably always will. But, I don't know, at the end of the day, this felt like the right decision."

Ad

Later during a confessional, the Love Is Blind female star stated her past would not have mattered if he loved her. She wondered why he would not let her explain to his sister and friends the "h**kup" she had. Lauren revealed that she had given David a letter to give to his sister, in which she had detailed the whole situation and her feelings for David, but he did not give it to her.

Ad

Lauren was sad and "p*ssed" their relationship did not work out and that David let it get to that point. Later in the Love Is Blind episode, David apologized to Lauren for everything, admitting he let his ego get the best of him and revealed before the cameras that his sister replied with a "teary-eyed emoji" after he told her about his breakup.

Love Is Blind season 8 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback