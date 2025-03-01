"She's a Bond villain" — Love Is Blind fans react to Madison talking about Alex and Mason

Love Is Blind season 8 dropped a new set of episodes on February 28, 2025. Episode 11, titled Sliding Down Slopes and Into DMs, saw Madison talk to Lauren about everything that happened between her and Alex after they left the pods. She also shared her opinion of Mason, after seeing him arrive at the Pod Squad party holding hands with Meg.

Ad

"I'm really glad that Mason and I didn't end up together. I just think that the way that he has acted in the situation is an ick to me," Madison said.

Madison was caught in a complex situation, dating Mason and Alex in the pods. She also faced competition from Meg, who was equally invested in pursuing Mason. However, one thing led to another and neither of their relationships turned into an engagement.

Ad

Trending

While speaking with Lauren at the party, Madison revealed Alex had reached out to her after seeing what she looked like and requested her to meet. She further claimed that Alex had tried to rekindle their relationship but she refused. Madison called him a "liar," saying he told her Meg slid into his DMs after she left the show.

Love Is Blind fans were not happy with Madison's conversation with Lauren. While many refused to believe her side of the story, others criticized her for badmouthing her co-stars.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don't believe a word out of Madison's mouth. She's a Bond villian looking for a new plot," a fan wrote.

"I think Madison is the liar. I don’t trust a word out of her mouth. She has no integrity. She’s trying to make all of them look bad. I also don’t like that Lauren is buddying up to her. Lauren should be better than that. But I think her own insecurities act up," another fan commented.

Ad

"i’m confused why madison sees herself as the victim when it comes to mason??what did he do??" a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Is Blind fans refused to trust Madison's story and claimed she was being dishonest.

"wait but we need alex’s side of the airport story because madison is manipulative as hell and something feels off. but also with the allegations against alex i’m torn," a user reacted.

Ad

"Damn. Madison is such a bitter b**ch. Complains about Mason saying his behavior is ick to her. Says about Alex, “he’s not much.” I am not at all surprised that Madison is turning into a bitter s**t stirrer when she was the one who created the drama in the first place," a person commented.

Ad

"I dont believe a single thing Madison says, she's literally bat s**t..... She loves attention and always plays victim girllllll bye," another fan wrote.

"And Madison is a maaaajor loser. Like girl you are the “ick” and the epitome of a MEAN girl She wished every dude picked her and was sooo upset they really weren’t feeling her, so what did she do? She started s**t," one user posted.

Ad

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"i feel like maddie does too much. i feel like you have to give some grace if you’re gonna do love is blind. just let mason and meg be happy," a person reacted.

"I don't believe anything Madison says for a second, let's hear Alex's version of things," another netizen commented.

Ad

"He's a huge liar" — Love Is Blind star Madison comments on Alex's opinion of Mason

Ad

Meg and Mason's hand-holding entrance caught the cast members' attention. When asked if they were together, they said they were "hanging out" and "really good friends." Meg revealed she reached out to him after leaving the pods, while Mason added that he browsed the internet for hours trying to find her. After reconnecting, the pair met in Minneapolis and did their own "reveal."

Soon after, Alex arrived, which Madison noticed. When Lauren said she had not met him, Madison retorted, saying he was not much. She told Lauren that he acted like she was "not good enough" for him after she opened up about having "bad days."

Ad

The Love Is Blind star added that Alex was the first person to text her after she got her phone back. She claimed Alex requested her to meet him at the airport because he was impressed by her appearance. Madison continued detailing how he wanted her to stay in L.A. with him and make their relationship work.

"I put my all into those pods and if it didn't work then, like, it's not gonna work now. But I could tell that he was very much like, 'Let's make this work.' You know, we'd talk on the phone all the time," she added.

Ad

Ad

The Love Is Blind alum further told Lauren that he said Meg messaged him before she knew if he was engaged to Madison and said that he was her "number one."

Madison claimed Alex tried to pit her and Meg against each other. Lauren was surprised to learn about Meg's interest in Alex. When she asked Madison if Meg was ever interested in him, she said:

"I don't know what the truth is because he's a massive liar. He's a huge liar."

Ad

Madison remembered how he expressed his dislike for Mason at the airport but would not admit the same in the pods when the cameras were rolling. She stated that it made her lose respect for him. Moreover, she was upset by everything he said about her.

Stream Love Is Blind season 8 exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback