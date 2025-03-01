"Such a loser" — Love Is Blind fans criticize David for not giving Lauren's letter to his sister

Love Is Blind season 8 returned to Netflix with episodes 10-12 on February 28, 2025. In episode 11, titled Sliding Down Slopes and Into DMs, Lauren revealed that she had written a letter to David's sister, explaining the situation regarding her casual relationship before coming on the social experiment among other things. She had asked David, also known as Dave, to give it to her, but he did not.

"When he went to go see his sister, like, a week ago, I, like, wrote her a letter to explain who I am and the whole situation and how crazy it is, but how much I wanna be with Dave and how much I love him and how much I care about her support. And he just didn't give it to her," Lauren said.

David called off his engagement with Lauren, unable to process the fact that Lauren had been in a casual intimate relationship before joining the experiment. It made him question her intentions and seriousness regarding marriage. Moreover, his family's disapproval and apprehension surrounding his engagement and participation on the show, prompted him to call things off.

Lauren, however, wanted to meet his loved ones and show her sincerity. Since David refused to introduce her to them, she wrote a letter to his sister, hoping to clarify her past relationship and detail her feelings for David, but he did not even deliver that. Love Is Blind fans took to X to criticize David for not giving Lauren's letter to his sister.

"Dave is such a loser. Like, there are so many reasons why Lauren should’ve left him, but the fact that he didn’t give his sister the letter that she wrote to her clearly shows that he was trying to set her up," a fan wrote.

"She wrote the sister a EFFFINNN letter and he didn’t give it to her!?!!?? Girlllllllllll …" another fan commented.

"The audacity I swearrrr," a netizen tweeted.

Love Is Blind fans were critical of David's decision to prevent Lauren from explaining herself.

"The fact that Lauren wrote a whole LETTER for Dave’s sister and he didn’t even give it to her?? And then to try to come for her DAD ?!?!?¿¿?!" a user reacted.

"Why didn’t David give Lauren’s letter to his sister?? Does she even exist?" a person commented.

"Lauren wrote a whole ass letter to Dave’s sister and he just….didn’t give it to her? Yeah, this man is garbage. He didn’t want her to meet his family or friends. He was over it the second vacay was over," another fan wrote.

"He couldn’t even give his sister the letter Lauren wrote. Kmtttt urgggghhhh," one user posted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"I honestly want to feel bad for Lauren but she’s displayed ginormous amounts of pickmeism that it’s so hard. You wrote Dave’s sister a letter and he didn’t even give it to her. And you still stayed another week??? That’s on you sis. It’s the pain of being stupid," a person reacted.

"how much u wanna bet dave’s family isn’t even saying this s**t……..didn’t give his sister the letter she wrote??? he doesn’t want this s**t HES THE ONE WHO JUST WANTED TO BE FAMOUS should be called “one season straight of dave projecting” " another commented.

"I'm really sad this didn't work out" — Love Is Blind star Lauren opens up about her breakup with David

After David broke up with Lauren, saying his family was unwilling to change their minds, she took to a confessional to state that her past romance would not have mattered if David had loved her enough to want to marry her. She struggled to understand why her Love Is Blind partner could not grant her the opportunity to let her explain herself to his loved ones.

"I've never been this p*ssed at someone, but also sad for them and with them at the same time. I'm really sad this didn't work out. I'm so incredibly sad about it. I'm also p*ssed that he let it get here," she added.

Later in the Love Is Blind episode, David apologized to Lauren for how he acted before and for ending their relationship. He confessed that his "ego" got in the way and clouded his judgment, preventing him from seeing their connection. David clarified it was not Lauren's fault, but his because he could not overlook her past, which he later admitted was "normal."

When the Love Is Blind star questioned Lauren for not reaching out to him after their breakup, she defended herself by saying:

"You were giving me nothing. You were giving me no validation. You were not letting me, like, in, in any capacity. And so why would I be the one to, like, reach out?"

David agreed, however, believed what they had was "real." Hearing that, Lauren declared they were "past that."

Love Is Blind season 8 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

