"I'm willing to sign it" — Love is Blind season 8 star Devin on agreeing to a prenup with Virginia

Episode 12 of Love is Blind season 8, which aired on Netflix on February 28, 2025, featured a conversation between Devin and Virginia as they prepared for their upcoming wedding.

With just one day left before their big day, the couple discussed their thoughts on a prenuptial agreement, a topic that had previously been a point of discussion. Devin expressed his willingness to sign it, reassuring Virginia that he was comfortable with the terms.

"So i feel fine about it. I'm willing to sign it," Devin shared.

Virginia suggested a prenup for financial security, and Devin consulted his attorney and mother. The agreement stated they’d keep what they brought into the marriage, including debt, while sharing joint assets. Virginia agreed and felt relieved that Devin understood her view.

With only one day left before their wedding in Love is Blind, Devin and Virginia had a conversation in their apartment regarding the prenuptial agreement. Devin revisited their last discussion on the topic, explaining that he had consulted a family attorney to review the document. He also mentioned that his mother had gone through it, which helped put her at ease.

Devin summarized the prenup terms, stating,

"It looks like you kind of leave with what you came with. If you have any debt, you keep your own debt. Anything you do together, you guys figure out how you split those things up."

Virginia agreed, confirming that was what she had communicated previously. Devin expressed that he felt comfortable with the conditions and added that his mother now felt better about it as well. Virginia was happy with his reassurance and stated that people often have misconceptions about prenups, perceiving them as complicated. She said,

"I think people don't know what it really is. Or it's always this scary, weird thing. It's just very simple. I feel like."

Devin agreed to the terms and said he was "willing" to sign it. The couple then proceeded to sign the document, dating it accordingly in this episode of Love is Blind. Devin noted that he hoped they would never have to think about it again, to which Virginia replied that they would not.

Devin and Virginia's financial discussion with his family

In episode 9 of Love is Blind, Devin and Virginia visited his parents, Willie and Becky, to discuss their relationship and future plans. Virginia shared that she hadn’t expected to "fall in love" during the experiment but was happy with their engagement.

When Devin’s brother asked about finances, Virginia explained they would have separate accounts along with a joint account. She added,

"We also entertained the idea of a prenup."

Virginia added that she viewed a prenup as a step toward financial security and "generational wealth." Devin’s sister questioned if this was her main reason, and Virginia confirmed its importance, saying,

"I don't understand why everybody doesn't have a prenup. I don't know."

While Devin’s parents approved of their plans, his sister remained uncertain. She later told Devin,

"When she said that, it kinda made me nervous."

Devin reassured her that he and Virginia were on the same page about their financial future.

New episodes of Love is Blind season 8 are currently streaming on Netflix.

