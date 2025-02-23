"I wanna be a millionaire" — Love Is Blind star Virginia opens up to Devin about her ambitions

Love Is Blind season 8 aired episode 7-9 on February 21, 2024, on Netflix. In epsiode 8, the engaged couples left their romantic getaway and returned to Minneapolis to start the next phase of the experiment—living together. With only three weeks until their weddings, they faced the challenge of integrating their careers, and homes.

Virginia and Devin discussed the challenges of adjusting to this transition. While exploring each other’s living spaces and picking up some essentials, Virginia shared her financial goals, stating:

“I want to be a millionaire. So, you know, I'm starting small, but I'm working my way up”

She clarified that rather than depending on salary, she intends to do this through investments and wise monetary choices. Discussions concerning joint finances, mortgages, and even the possibility of a prenup.

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey emphasized the significance of this period, as engaged couples must determine whether they are compatible or not before their wedding day.

Love Is Blind: Virginia and Devin discuss future goals

During the Love Is Blind episode 8, Virginia and Devin visited each other’s homes before moving into a shared apartment. As they explored their spaces, they discussed their financial habits and long-term aspirations. Devin showed Virginia his collection of sneakers, revealing that he spends up to $700 on some pairs. Virginia was surprised, responding, “Ain't no way.”

At Virginia’s house, she expressed her excitement about transitioning from living alone to sharing a home with Devin. She stated:

“I'm excited to find some place that's ours.”

Devin acknowledged that his apartment is small but functional for their temporary needs. Virginia then shared her goal of homeownership, explaining that she prefers buying property over renting another apartment.

Devin agreed and suggested splitting financial responsibilities, with one person handling the mortgage and the other covering utilities. This led to a deeper conversation about money management. Virginia said:

“I feel like I'm pretty financially responsible. I don't, like, spend a bunch of money doing irresponsible things.”

Devin noted that aside from sneakers, he saves most of his earnings. He further explained:

“I should have a lot saved up and ready to, you know, if I need to buy a house or go on those trips and stuff.”

The Love Is Blind star opened up about his career goals, expressing his ambition to become the CEO of the sports company, where he currently works. In addition, Devin said that he hopes to own a gym and eventually take on the role of head varsity coach.

Virginia then shared her aspirations, stating that she aims to become a millionaire by not relying on a traditional salary, rather through investments. She also mentioned setting up financial accounts for her future children. Devin asked about handling joint and separate accounts, to which Virginia replied:

“I think I would be, like, most comfortable with just, like, having separate accounts, even, like, a prenup.”

She elaborated on the importance of having financial agreements in place, saying:

“Worst-case scenario, it's just, like, people leave with what they came with and, like, figuring out how to split assets before it becomes a thing.”

Devin admitted that he has never given much thought to a prenup and needs more time to consider it. Virginia, on the other hand, acknowledged that her perspective on prenups has evolved over the years. The female cast member said while she was once opposed to the idea, she now sees it as a practical decision.

As they continued their discussion in Love Is Blind, Devin disclosed that he has student loans and medical bills from past surgeries but he is already halfway through paying them off. Virginia reassured him that she will be open to helping pay off his debt, stating:

“It just has to make sense for what we want and how we're trying to pay down stuff and how the team wins.”

Devin agreed by calling each other a "team.”

Love Is Blind episodes 1-9 are available Netflix. The next batch of episodes will be released on February 28, 2024.

