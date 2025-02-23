“Relax”—Love is Blind fans react to Devin’s sister asking Virginia’s age and her views on having children

Love is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14, 2025, with first six episodes, followed by episodes 7-9 on February 21, 2025. These episodes saw the couples going on their honeymoons, moving in together, and meeting each others' family and friends. Episode 9, titled EX-Files, saw Virginia meeting Devin's family.

Virginia and Devin were among the couples who got engaged in the pods and then proceeded into the other phases of the experiment. She met Devin's family and talked about their time in the pods and how they came to the decision to marry.

Devin's mom asked Virginia's age after she said she graduated before 29-year-old male contestant. When she mentioned her age as 33, Devin's sister asked her what she thought about having children. Virginia said she was down to having children and that she had frozen her eggs so she could do so later on as well.

Fans of Love is Blind came to X to react to this conversation.

"Why is Devin sister asking about Virginia’s age and amount of potential kids? Relax," a fan said.

"I get the vibe that Virginia does not know how to act around Devin because she is much older than him; the age thing is tripping her out!!" said another.

"Devin looks 35 making jokes about Virginia’s age who looks younger than him," commented one.

"Devin keeps trynna come for Virginia’s age when his hairline has aged him to look far older than her," wrote one.

Some fans of Love is Blind criticized Devin's family for treating Virginia like she was way older than Devin.

"Why is everyone acting like the two of them (Devin and Virginia) are in this huge age gap relation lmao," an X user wrote.

"Devin’s family asking Virginia what is their plan for children because she’s “a little bit older” wtf SHE’S 33 not 50! And it’s none of their damn business!" another user wrote.

"Hell no!!!! Not Devin’s family acting like Virginia is ancient when talking about having children," commented one.

"Devin’s mom asked how many kids Virginia wants because she is “getting older” Mind you she’s only 33, goodnight," another wrote.

Virginia meets Devin's family in Love is Blind season 8 episode 9

Before making Virginia meet his family on Love is Blind, Devin said in a confessional that it was important for him to get their approval because his family was everything to him. Then, she met his family and told them that she went to Park Centre for college. His family said that Devin went there too.

Virginia responded that she knew about it and further said she graduated before him, which prompted them to ask how old she was.

Devin then explained to his family that for the people on the outside, it seemed like it was a quick decision, but for them, they didn't have their phones for 10 days and all they had to do in Love is Blind pods was talk to each other. Virginia told them that she didn't go into the experiment thinking she was going to fall in love.

Devin's mom said that they were family-oriented and that she took her kids to church at a very young age, and she was hoping he found a wife who was into their faith as well. Virginia clarified that her family views aligned with that of Devin's, as she said:

“I always wanted to have a bigger family”

Virginia also told them that she wanted to have a prenup because it was the most natural thing for her. She added that they had spoken about having separate accounts and their own finances to avoid any mishaps in the future. This topic was brought up by Devin's sister later in a private conversation, but Devin assured her that it was for the better.

New episodes of Love is Blind season 8 come out on February 28, on Netflix.

