"I don't right now"— Love is Blind star Monica says no to marrying Joey at the altar

Love is Blind season 8 aired its season finale this week on Friday, March 7, 2025, on Netflix. The segment featured the wedding ceremony as the couples decided whether they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together or walk away from the experiments unmarried.

For Monica and Joey, it was the latter. Despite being the first couple to get engaged in the pods and having an overall positive journey on the show, the two didn't tie the knot after Monica said "No," at the altar. As she was asked by the officiant if she wanted to take Joey to be her lawfully wedded husband, she said:

"I don't right now."

The cast member stated that she was going to start crying while Joey assured her everything was okay. She said that in the moment, it was either "100%" or nothing and she didn't feel 100% ready.

"We're not there yet"— Monica explains why she said No at the altar in Love is Blind season 8 finale

In Love is Blind season 8 finale, titled, The Weddings, Joey skateboarded into the ballroom and awaited his bride's presence. Monica was walked down the aisle with her parents after which, she joined her fiancé before the officiant.

The officiant thanked the Love is Blind couple's friends and families on their behalf for being there before the two reflected upon their connection. Monica stated that on their first date, she was "so nervous and spinning." She praised Joey and said that he made her calm and brought her down.

"And you're like, "It's okay. Take a breath. It's okay," she recalled.

The female Love is Blind season 8 star said that from that moment on, Joey had been able to ground her and make her feel secure. She added that she wouldn't want to "do this" with anyone else but him.

As part of his vows, Joey termed their journey together the "wildest experience" and noted that it had been "incredible."

"Meeting you in the pods, your energy, your light that you bring. You're the most beautiful person inside and out," he added.

He further praised Monica for being "caring, loving," and empathetic and said he was positive he wouldn't have wanted to be on the Netflix show with anyone else. He joked that his family and friends had said he could probably have a relationship with a wall and he did it, in the pods.

The Love is Blind season 8 star said it had been a "tremendously awesome journey" and added that he was glad ot be standing at the altar with Monica. He thanked her for going through it with him and said it had been incredible.

The officiant asked Monica if she was ready to marry Joey, but she said she wasn't ready.

"And I just feel like we're not quite there," she said.

Joey assured her that it was okay, while Monica told him he was amazing and that she loved him. The two hugged and laughed. Joey told her that it was apparent that they both had a lot of love for one another.

He added that he believed there were bigger things and "bigger growth" waiting for them after the show. The Love is Blind season 8 participant agreed with Monica about not being completely ready and said he wasn't "100%" either.

He told her they had gone through the entire journey exploring and had grown together and said it was okay. Together, they thanked everyone for joining them and walked away from the altar together as their guests cheered.

All episodes of Love is Blind season 8 are available to stream, exclusively on Netflix.

