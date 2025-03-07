"My mind is telling me I can't" — Love is Blind star Sara says no to Ben at the altar

Love is Blind season 8 finale aired on March 7, 2025, bringing the final decisions of the engaged couples. One of the most anticipated moments was Sara and Ben's wedding. The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger with the couple facing each other at the altar to decide their future together.

When asked if she accepted Ben as her companion and husband, Sara responded:

"Ben, I love you so much, but I've always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength. And so today, I can't."

Sara added:

"I know that the connection we have is so real, and my heart is there, but when we talked about a lot of values I hold so close to my heart making this decision, my mind is telling me I can't."

She walked out of the hall and told her friends and family she was "fine." Later, sitting in the car, she reflected on her choice, saying that she just hoped she has "made the right decision." The episode further explored Sara and Ben's perspectives on the breakup, including the reasons behind Sara's decision and Ben's reaction.

Sara explains her decision to her mother in Love is Blind finale

After leaving the altar, Sara sat in the car and shared her thoughts on what led to her choice in Love is Blind finale. Speaking to her mother, she explained how their past conversations shaped her decision.

"Like I remember I asked him about Black Lives Matter, and I'm no expert, and when I asked him about it, he was like, 'I guess I've never really thought too much about it.' That affected me," she said.

She expressed concerns about their differences in core values, recalling another moment when she questioned Ben about his church's views, and he replied that he "didn't know."

Sara stated that she felt Ben wasn't "curious" about her beliefs and perspectives. While she acknowledged their connection, she believed they were not aligned in important areas.

"People prove who they are, you know? Like actions speak louder than words. You can say anything you want, but show me," Sara shared in a confessional.

Ben reacts to Sara’s decision

Following the altar moment, Ben spoke with his friends, who were surprised by Sara's decision in Love is Blind finale. One of his friends remarked that he thought it was a "done deal." Ben admitted he had also believed they were on the "same page." He later reflected on the situation in a confessional.

"I did my best and I was myself the whole time. So I can't really think of a certain situation that I wish I did something differently," Ben stated.

At the altar, Ben had asked Sara if they would continue dating despite not getting married in Love is Blind. At the time, she responded that they would talk about it later. However, after much contemplation, Sara expressed that she did not see a future with him. She discussed this with her mother, saying that he wanted to date her. She added she didn't want to talk about it in her "wedding dress."

"When asked asked at tha altar to continue dating, I was like, I don't want to continue this cycle of hoping and wanting something to work when so very clearly it's not going to," she shared in a confessional.

Watch the finale episode of Love is Blind season 8 currently streaming on Netflix.

