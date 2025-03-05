"I didn’t have enough context" — Love Is Blind star Sara reflects on accusations surrounding Ben’s TikTok video

In Love Is Blind season 8, a TikTok video surfaced about contestant Ben Mezzenga which led to problems with his fiancée, Sara Carton. In an interview with Us Weekly posted on February 25, 2025, Sara addressed the situation.

Ad

"I didn’t have enough context. I had only known Ben for about a month and didn’t have enough information to understand the full story," she shared.

The issue began when Sara saw a viral TikTok about an unnamed cast member, which viewers quickly identified as Ben. This led her to confront him, prompting a significant moment on the show.

The controversy, which involved accusations of Ben allegedly mistreating a woman and blocking someone on social media, played out while filming was still ongoing. The Love is Blind finale is set to air on March 7, 2025, and it will reveal whether the couple decides to marry or part ways.

Ad

Trending

The TikTok controversy in Love is Blind and Sara’s reaction

Ad

In episode 9 which aired on February 21, 2025, a TikTok video about an unnamed cast member from Love is Blind season 8 started circulating online posted by a user named Andra Berghoff (@hopeyoufindyourdad). Sara saw the video while at a brewery with Ben and his friends. Though the woman in the video did not name Ben, many commenters quickly identified him. This led Sara to confront Ben directly, asking if he knew the woman.

Ad

In the Us Weekly interview, Ben admitted that he did but provided limited details about their past interaction.

"I go up to him and I show him. I’m like, ‘Is this about you? Do you know this girl?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I know this girl,'" Sara recalled.

Sara recalled that she showed Ben the video, and soon after, producers stepped in and separated them for filming. Later, another TikTok from the same woman emerged in episode 9, in which she claimed Ben had blocked her, further confirming to Sara that the allegations were about him. On the show, viewers saw Sara watching this second video for the first time while sitting on the couch.

Ad

Sara acknowledged the need to take the situation seriously. However, she also wanted to understand the extent of the claims before making any judgments.

"She didn’t say anything specific other than him treating girls badly, and that can be taken in so many ways," Sara told in the interview.

Sara also explained how she felt:

"I didn’t feel unsafe by any means, but I don’t want to take this lightly if it’s something serious. But I also don’t want to take this super seriously if he was just inconsiderate or something," she added.

Ad

Ben’s response and their ongoing relationship

Ad

Throughout the show, Ben Mezzenga gave conflicting accounts of his past connection with the woman in the TikTok video. He initially said that they had matched on Tinder and gone out for dinner but later claimed not to remember much about their relationship.

When asked about this inconsistency, Sara noted that she wanted clear answers from him, especially off-camera. She admitted to feeling protective of their relationship while also recognizing the importance of addressing the situation.

Ad

"When he was saying he doesn’t remember, it’s like, ‘OK, then you need to tell me at least off camera what you do remember,'" Sara told the publication.

She hinted that she didn’t get much more information from Ben at the time, but she still wanted to trust his word. Episode 12 of Love is Blind ended on a cliffhanger with both of them getting ready for their wedding day, and the finale episode will reveal their final decision.

Ad

Watch Love is Blind season 8 episodes currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback