Love Is Blind season 8 episode 12 recap: Couples go on their final dates before the big decision, while one pair reaches the altar

Love Is Blind season 8 continued to explore the journey of Minneapolis singles seeking romantic connections without the influence of physical appearances. In episode 12, released on February 28, 2025, the engaged couples embarked on their final dates as they prepared for their final decision—whether to marry or walk away.

The Love Is Blind episode followed Taylor and Daniel, as well as Joey and Monica, on their last dates before the wedding day. It also featured the first wedding of the season, as Sara and Ben stood at the altar to exchange vows.

What Happened in the Love Is Blind season 8 episode 12

In episode 12 of Love Is Blind, the remaining engaged couples got one last opportunity to spend time together before the decision day. Taylor and Daniel went ice skating in a hockey stadium. Taylor expressed excitement for the date:

"Today is just the best day. It's our last date before the wedding and it's just such a huge day to have conversations and enjoy our time together before the big day."

The Love Is Blind couple shared playful banter, with Daniel rejecting a race challenge, joking, "No, you will win." Taylor reflected on their bond, saying:

"I met Daniel five weeks ago, but I feel like I met him five years ago."

Elsewhere in the episode, Joey and Monica visited a conservatory, a place tied to Monica’s childhood memories. Joey teased her, saying, "I got you the conservatory," before quickly clarifying that he’s joking.

Monica described how she often visited the location with her family and appreciated sharing it with Joey before their big decision. While they discussed travel dreams, Monica acknowledged uncertainty in a confessional, explaining:

"I'm not hearing him say 'I'm 100% in. It's you all the way, like let's do this.' So I'm holding back a little bit because he could say no."

The two reminisced about their time in the experiment, particularly The Sound of Music-inspired date that solidified their connection. Monica recalled:

"That's the one that I knew that it was you and only you."

Joey agreed, saying, "That was the best date we've had in here." The conversation shifted to their engagement and past experiences together. Monica shared that she wrote his name in her diary, "I'm like, ‘he's the one.’" Despite their strong connection, Monica's concerns about Joey’s commitment remained unresolved.

The Love Is Blind episode then transitioned to the first wedding of Love Is Blind season 8, featuring Sara and Ben. As their family and friends gathered, the officiant began the ceremony by welcoming everyone and emphasizing their role as both witnesses and supporters in the couple's journey ahead.

While exchanging their vows, Ben told Sara:

"I never could have imagined in a million years that this process would have brought me to someone as incredible as you."

He acknowledged that she made him a better person every day. In response, Sara said that he was everything she had ever hoped for and wanted in a lifelong partner.

She described how she first fell in love with his voice and then with his personality, calling him her "immediate best friend." The officiant reminded them that their connection was built on emotional depth rather than superficial factors, stating:

"Looks, age, finances, and all the superficial things of the world were not a factor for you two."

The officiant then asked Sara:

"Will you embrace Ben to be your husband, as your companion, best friend for life? Will you treat him with love and devotion, heart and respect?"

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers waiting for Sara's response.

Fans can now stream Love Is Blind season 8 episode 1-12 on Netflix.

