"I'm holding back a little bit" – Love Is Blind star Monica opens up about her relationship with Joey

Love Is Blind, season 8, episode 12, aired on February 28, 2025. The show followed the remaining engaged couples on their final dates before they made their decisions at the altar. The Netflix reality show continues to document the emotional connections between singles who got engaged without meeting each other.

Monica's concerns about her relationship with Joey were a significant aspect of the show. In her confession, she admitted:

"I'm not hearing him say ‘I'm 100% in. It's you all the way, like let's do this.’ So I'm holding back a little bit because he could say no and then this whole thing like will just end and it was all kind of like this amazing dream.

Meanwhile, Ben and Sara also had their final date. The episode ended with Ben and Sara’s wedding, but viewers were left waiting for the final answer.

What happened between Monica and Joey in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 12

Monica and Joey’s final date of Love Is Blind took place at a conservatory that held special memories from her childhood. She mentioned how she and her family used to visit there. Reminiscent of their first date and engagement, the pair reflected on their journey.

They opened up about their shared interest in exploring new places. Joey mentioned Switzerland, while Monica said she wanted to go to Australia and Austria. Reflecting on their connection, Monica said,

“That’s the one that I knew that it was you and only you.”

She even wrote in her journal, “He’s the one.” Joey responded by reminiscing about their engagement and shared that he had been anxious then.

Later in Love Is Blind, they discussed their love languages. Joey revealed, “Acts of service, 100%. And then words of affirmation.” Monica agreed, stating, “Words of affirmation, I do like, cause sometimes I spin.”

She also admitted to comparing their relationship to others, saying, “Should our relationship be like… kind of?” She noted how other couples appeared more affectionate, which made her wonder if Joey felt as strongly about her. Joey acknowledged her concerns and assured her he had been making an effort.

“Did you notice that I was like… I was trying to get better at it?” he asked.

Monica confirmed, “Absolutely. Like I 150% saw you try more.” She clarified that she didn’t need grand gestures but small signs of affection. Joey praised Monica, saying,

“You are very good at reciprocating that. And very well spoken and very intelligent.”

He shared his perspective about her and said she was wonderful, emphasizing her loving and sympathetic qualities. Monica appreciated his support, confessing that she had spent much of her life overthinking things, but he had a way of grounding her and pushing her to live in the moment.

What else happened in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 12

Aside from Monica and Joey’s date, Love Is Blind episode 12 also focused on the final date Ben and Sara. They spent their last night together at a decorated camping site.

Ben revealed his fondness of glamping while a transparent igloo-style tent was set up for them to stargaze. As they savored the occasion, Ben opened up about their relationship and expressed his excitement for the future.

Later in Love Is Blind, their wedding took place with family and friends in attendance. Ben began to pronounce his vows, saying he had never imagined his path would take him to someone incredible as Sara. Sara acknowledged his feelings, saying,

"You've made the impossible seem possible. You are quite literally everything I've ever hoped and wanted in a lifelong partner. I first fell in love with your voice, and then seeing you, you were an immediate best friend."

However, the episode ended before revealing whether she said yes.

Episode 1-12 of Love Is Blind season 8 are now available to stream on Netflix.

