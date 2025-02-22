"It's not worth your mental head space" - Love Is Blind's Taylor opens up on using an app to track her Instagram following

Love Is Blind season 8 premiered on Netflix on February 14, showcasing a new group of singles hoping to find love that looked past the appearance of a person.

One of the contestants, Taylor Haag, established a good connection with Daniel Hastings after going on several dates. The two eventually got engaged; however, when Taylor saw Daniel in person for the first time, his face looked familiar to her. She later confronted him about whether he had followed her on Instagram before coming on the show or not.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on February 21, 2025, Taylor addressed that issue and revealed that Daniel hadn't followed her before the show. She could confirm this surely because she shared that she used to use an app that showed her who follows her, who has followed her in the past, who hasn't followed back, and more such data.

The Love Is Blind star, however, noted that she doesn't use the app anymore and that it wasn't worth a person's mental head space.

"I don't know how much it shows of me scrolling, but it was a process. You can see who's followed you, who has unfollowed you, who doesn't follow you back, there's a whole bunch of settings. It's a very dark hole. I no longer use that app, actually. It's not worth your mental head space, I'll tell you that much."

Love Is Blind star Taylor Haag reveals if she and Daniel Hastings had seen each other before the show

Taylor Haag confronted her Love Is Blind fiance, Daniel Hastings, after their in-person meeting about why he looked familiar and if he had followed her on Instagram before coming on to that show.

While episode 7 of the show didn't present a proper answer to the question, Taylor revealed in her Entertainment Weekly interview that Daniel hadn't followed her before. She shared that she could still recall the mutual followers that they had from that original profile that she was picturing of his.

The Love Is Blind star admitted that she might have come across Daniel’s profile at some point but emphasized that he never appeared in her follower list. She speculated that his profile may have shown up on her explore page, leading her to click on it, which could explain why certain details felt familiar to her. However, she reiterated that Daniel never followed her.

"So I do believe I had seen his profile at one time, but I never found him in my follow list. He probably came up on my explore page and I clicked on him, and that's how I remember the things I remember. But he never followed me," she said.

Taylor further shared that when she first got her phone, after coming out of the pods, she used an app to check if her fiance had ever followed her on Instagram and she found that he hadn't. However, she added that she doesn't use that app anymore and that it wasn't worth her mental head space.

Even if the two Love Is Blind contestants hadn't followed each other through social media, Taylor noted it was possible that they might have crossed paths at some point or might be connected in some way since Minnesota was a "really small place."

"I think a lot of people forget that Minnesota is a really small place — it's like a really big small town. There's a lot of connections, everyone knows everyone, so it's entirely possible [that we crossed paths before]. There was also a moment in the pods we talked about how had we never crossed paths before, because everyone's circles are related somehow in Minnesota," she said.

Love Is Blind Season 8 episodes 1-9 are available on Netflix.

