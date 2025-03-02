"I was not that nice"— Love Is Blind star Monica's sister Nicole apologizes to Joey

Love is Blind, Netflix's popular reality series is currently on air with its eighth installment featuring a cast from Minneapolis. So far in the show, the cast members interacted with each other and a few got engaged in the pods. They then moved on to the next phase of the experiment, focusing on their physical intimacy during the honeymoon period followed by living together.

They got to know each other's friends and families. However, when Joey met Monica's family, the latter's sister wasn't a fan of the male cast member. She voiced her opinion to her sister, who wasn't happy about it either.

However, in the latest set of episodes, Monica and Joey met with Nicolle once again where she apologized for her behavior towards Joey.

"I just had my heart on my sleeve, and I was not that, so I'm sorry," Nicolle said.

"My intentions are always going to be pure"— Joey assures Nicolle about his feelings towards Monica in Love is Blind season 8 episode 10

In Love is Blind season 8 episode 10, titled, Oh Spare Me, Monica and Joey met with the female cast member's sister who wanted to click pictures for them as a gift. As the photoshoot wrapped, the three touched up upon Joey's previous meeting with Nicolle and the rest of Monica's family.

The female cast member told her sister that she was skeptical when Monica had brought Joey home. She added that she didn't think her sister gave her fiancé a fair chance. The Love is Blind season 8 female participant said that she had spent so much time getting to know Joey and getting to know his story.

"And he's just kind," she said.

Monica added that she could understand why her sister was hesitant about Joey since neither she nor the family had seen the Love is Blind season 8 star in over a month and she came home with a fiancé that they didn't know. However, she noted that Nicole was "quick to judge" Joey.

"That was frustrating to me," Monica added.

Nicolle said her sister had come home with a "random dude" and it felt like even Monica was a stranger. She told Joey that he was in fact, a stranger and Joey understood where his fiancée's sister was coming from.

Joey explained that being on the Netflix show was nothing like they had ever experienced while Monica agreed.

"And just know that my intentions are always going to be pure, regardless," he said.

The Love is Blind season 8 cast member asked Monica's sister if there was anything specific to him that bothered her. Nicolle said her only concern was the difference in Joey and Monica's levels of energy. She said that while Joey had a lot of energy, her sister liked to nap.

Joey said that just because he had a lot of energy didn't mean he wasn't a serious person. The Love is Blind season 8 participant noted that he typically had a lot of intelligent conversations.

Monica told her sister that just because she liked to nap, didn't mean she wouldn't want to do things with Joey. Nicole told her sister, Monica, that she couldn't help but be protective of her and admitted to coming across as "harsh" sometimes.

The female cast member told her sister to trust her and said that through the show, she had learned so much about herself, about her past, what she wanted, and who she was. Monica said she was happy and assured Nicolle she wasn't "blindly" getting married, just for the sake of it.

Monica and Joey were amongst those who got engaged while in the pods. Their weddings will be featured during the season finale, along with the other couples as they decide whether they want to get married or not. Tune in on March 7, 2025, to watch the seaon finale of Love is Blind season 8 on Netflix.

