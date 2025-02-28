Love Is Blind season 8 episode 10 recap: David meets Lauren’s mother while Ben and Sara make amends

Love Is Blind's season 8 premiered on February 14, 2025, featuring 32 singles from Minneapolis. Three new episodes were released on February 28 for the new season, which marked the reality show's fifth anniversary.

A new group of contestants joined the experiment, hoping to find love and get engaged. They communicated with each other through a wall without seeing one another. Six couples had proposed to each other after the first phase of the experiment when they met in the pods.

Previously, one couple, Madison and Alex, ended their relationship due to disagreements. Lauren and David faced challenges when rumors about Lauren's past surfaced. In the latest episode, the five remaining couples moved in together. David took a step towards trusting Lauren by meeting her mother. Meanwhile, Sara confronted Ben about his past after a TikTok video from his ex-girlfriend sparked concerns.

What happened in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 10?

The Love Is Blind episode kicked off with David and Lauren's segment. Earlier, David learned Lauren had hooked up with his acquaintance shortly before entering the experiment. Lauren revealed that David was not staying with her in the apartment assigned by the show's producers. While talking to the producers, Lauren got emotional as she had never been in such a situation.

As David arrived, Lauren expressed she couldn't sleep well because of their situation. David mentioned that he went to a bar with his friends, and some "pod people" were there. During the pods, David also connected with cast memeber Molly, who was present in the bar.

"I don't wanna throw everyone on the spot, but yeah, it was like... 'Molly's here. Do you wanna go meet her?' I was just like, 'No.' Absolutely not. That would be the dumbest thing ever," said David.

Later, David met Lauren's mother on Love Is Blind and connected over their experiences about romance. David also complimented Lauren by stating that despite their differences, they had been able to talk things through. Like this couple, Ben and Sara had been doing well until a TikTok video about Ben's past surfaced in their lives.

The video claimed Ben had manipulated a woman, which made Sara skeptical about their relationship. Ben admitted to ghosting the woman and they decided to talk about it. Ben explained that he was confused as to why the woman was making a "big deal" about something that happened long ago. He said he had grown as a person since then and didn't want the situation to affect his relationship with Sara.

"It's annoying that someone's putting this stuff out there for people that don't know me, giving them this opinion about me before I even have the chance to show who I am," said Ben.

Sara listened to Ben's explanation and said she was happy to hear him say the right things. After discussing the issue, Ben and Sara agreed to move forward and focus on their future together. Meanwhile, on Love Is Blind, Devin's meeting with Virginia's mother was a success. She gave Devin her blessing, asking him to take good care of her daughter.

However, Devin and Virginia struggled to discuss their differing political views. Virginia felt strongly about a woman's right to make her own choices, which sometimes put her at odds with Devin. The episode concluded with David and Lauren going out for a bowling date. Despite their efforts to work on their relationship, Dave's concerns about Lauren's past persisted. Lauren grew frustrated and eventually asked David to come to a decision.

Watch episodes 10-12 of Love Is Blind season 8 on Netflix.

