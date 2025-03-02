 ⁠"Admit ur jealous"— Love is Blind fans criticize Monica's sister's apology to Joey

Netflix's Love is Blind season 8 released three new episodes on Friday, February 28, 2025, on the streaming platform. The segment saw the engaged couples return from their honeymoon and settle into their lives together. As they continued meeting each other's friends and family, Monica and Joey met with the female cast member's sister once again.

In the previous batch of episodes, Monica's sister expressed concern about Joey's personality and told her he could be acting. However, in episode 10, she apologized to her sister's fiancé, admitting that she may have judged him harshly.

Fans of the social experiment commented on the apology online but didn't think Monica's sister was being genuine. One person wrote on X:

"monica's sister telling joey she did not like him at first because he has a lot of energy and that she comes from a family of nappers....WHAT?? admit ur jealous and move on."

Fans react to Nicolle's apology (Image via X/@phantomsdancin)

"Monica’s sister: When I first met Joey, he was on, he was very on. That’s called being nice, you should try it sometime. She’s so jealous that her little sister is going to get married first," a fan commented.

"Joey and Monica are really cute but I do not like Nicole, Monica’s sister, who has this jealous spirit. I understand you want to protect her but the way she doing it is crazy," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 wondered if Monica's sister was a "hater":

"…is monica’s sister a hater? when she’s already dating someone monica used to date? and they joked that that’s why he was still around? to get back with monica? wouldn’t be me," a person wrote.

"Monica’s sister saying she was being ‘protective’ cos Joey is high energy and Monica likes to nap is the most absurd thing I’ve," a fan commented.

"The jealousy from Monica’s sister, Nicolle, is nauseating. Disingenuous apology. My only thing was energy levels? Get the f*ck outta here," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 further said:

"Monica’s sister with an S-Tier…." this is the least I can say for this to technically be an apology” apology," a person wrote.

"Monica’s sister was probably offended by the Joke where Joey said her boyfriend probably still wants Monica and held onto it to form an opinion on him. I lowkey would be mad too," a fan commented.

"I'm sorry"– Monica's sister apologizes to Joey in Love is Blind season 8 episode 10

In Love is Blind season 8 episode 10, titled, Oh Spare Me, Monica and Joey met up with the female cast member's sister. Monica revealed that since her sister was a professional photographer, she offered to do an engagement photoshoot for the couple as a gift.

Monica told the cameras that she had spoken to her sister, Nicolle, several times since Joey met their family. The Love is Blind season 8 star said that she was initially "pretty angry" with her sister for her perspective about her fiancé.

Monica stated that since Joey had become a "very prominent" and important person in her life, the two needed to get along and have a good relationship. After the shoot wrapped up, the Love is Blind season 8 star reminded her sister of being "skeptical" when she had brought Joey home.

Monica told Nicolle she didn't think the latter gave Joey a "fair shake." She added that she understood it was a shock since the family hadn't seen her in a month and then she introduced them to her fiancé. However, Monica added that her sister was "quick to judge."

Nicolle explained that her sister came home with a "random dude" and it felt like Monica and Joey were strangers. She added it was because Joey was a stranger to her.

"I just had my heart on my sleeve and I was not that nice, so I'm sorry," Nicole said.

The Love is Blind season 8 cast member said he appreciated the apology while Nicolle assured him that he hadn't done anything wrong.

Joey asked if there was anything specific about him that Nicolle was concerned about and the latter said "Just energy levels." She added that while Joey had "a ton of energy" while she and Monica were "nappers."

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 commented on Nicolle's apology online and felt it was disingenuous.

Viewers can stream episodes 1-12 of Love is Blind season 8, exclusively on Netflix.

