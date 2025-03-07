"He could still walk away" — Love is Blind's Monica gets emotional over the possibility of Joey saying no at the altar

In Love is Blind Season 8 finale, titled, The Weddings, Monica and Joey's friends and family joined the cast members, respectively, as they got ready for their wedding day. After spending weeks getting to know one another, it was time for them to decide whether they wanted to leave the experiment single or tie the knot.

Ad

Monica was accompanied by her sister and her friends, during which, Monica's sister told the cast member she didn't want to see her get hurt. She brought up the type of men the Netflix star used to date in high school and Monica reminded her that was over 15 years ago. The cast member told her sister that she knew how to take care of herself.

After Monica wore her wedding dress, her mother offered her advice and told her to concentrate on her fiancé while walking down the aisle. Although they joked, in her final confessional interview before the nuptials, Monica opened up about her upcoming decision. She said that while she didn't want to base her decision on what Joey would say, she felt like it was a factor.

Ad

Trending

"I want someone to want me, standing up there saying, "Yes, I'm all in." But he could still walk away and say no," she said as she wiped away her tears.

"I still question like, if you can read people"— Monica's sister doubts her sister's choices in Love is Blind Season 8 finale

Ad

In the season finale of Love is Blind Season 8, Monica spoke to her friends and sister about her upcoming wedding with Joey. She revealed that she had her expectations low but was hoping for the best. As they got ready, Monica's sister Nicolle opened up about her thoughts of Joey.

Nicolle said the Love is Blind Season 8 cast member had grown on her and she believed he was a "great guy." She added that she thought Joey had "good intentions in life."

Ad

"I still question like, if you can read people," she told Monica.

The Love is Blind Season 8 female cast star said she was "very good" at reading people. Nicolle told Monica that she brought home some "questionable" people. Monica reminded her that it was over a decade ago and Nicolle said she just didn't want to see her sister get hurt.

Monica told Nicolle she had always tried to protect her from relationships, people, and heartache. The Love is Blind Season 8 cast member noted that she hoped that her sister could understand that she was "stronger" than Nicolle thought.

Ad

"And I'm smarter than you think I am," she added.

The Love is Blind Season 8 participant assured her sister that she "got this," and that she knew what was best for herself. Monica's friend, Phoebe chimed in and said she liked Joey. She added that she was excited to see her in a happy place.

Ad

Phoebe further said that she thought Monica "really wanted" to have a "person" for a long time and was proud of all the work she had done on herself to "get there." She said it hadn't been an easy road for Monica.

The Love is Blind Season 8 star Monica said Phoebe had been there for her every step of the way while the latter praised Monica for knowing what she wanted. Monica admitted to "holding back" from Joey since she hadn't "gotten 100% from him."

Ad

She said it was "human nature" to be wanted and for someone to say they would choose them "100%." Monica further said that everyone deserved that and she hadn't heard that from the Love is Blind Season 8 star.

Later in the episode, Monica and Joey met at the altar, however, they didn't get married as they both agreed that they were not completely ready to make a big commitment.

Love is Blind Season 8's reunion special will air on March 9, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback