“Her sister was a big inhibiting factor” — Love is Blind star Joey opens up about Monica saying no at the altar

Love is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14, with its finale episode released on March 7 on Netflix. The finale episode, i.e., episode 13, was titled The Weddings and centered around the remaining three couples walking down the aisle. Among these were Monica and Joey, Devin and Virginia, and Taylor and Daniel. While the first two couples chose not to get married, Taylor and Daniel tied the knot.

Monica and Joey were the first couple to go up on the aisle in episode 13. However, when the pastor asked Monica if she wanted to marry Joey, she said she wasn't ready yet. After the ceremony, Joey shared his thoughts in a confessional, stating:

"I think Monica said no because the family dynamic with her sister was a bit inhibiting factor for both of us."

Following their decision, Monica and Joey sat in their respective cars and went to their respective stays. They were supported by their friends and families.

What did Monica and Joey say after they got down the aisle in Love is Blind season 8 finale?

The Love is Blind pastor first asked Monica if she wanted to marry Joey, and she said she didn't. She then explained to Joey that she felt it needed to be a 100% yes at that moment, and she believed they both weren't there yet, and that was okay.

She added:

"You're amazing, and I love you."

Joey affirmed her decision, telling her that he was okay with it. He reminded her that they shared a tremendous amount of love, which was apparent. He also agreed with her statement that they needed to be 100% there to make the decision, and he too wasn't there. He reminded her that they had grown "tremendously," which was why they were standing there.

The two of them held hands and walked down the Love is Blind altar as their family and friends applauded. Backstage, they complimented each other's looks and bid goodbyes.

Reflecting on her decision, Monica later said:

"If Joey had told me with his words, "I am a 100% in. Like it is you. I know it's you, I'm certain," I feel like it could've been a lot different."

The Love is Blind star further said that she wished for a different outcome and that it was sad that he didn't feel as strongly as she wanted him to feel. Monica said she was hoping Joey would be her person for the rest of her life. On the other hand, Joey stated that her family dynamic was an inhibiting factor for them both. He added:

"In the physical affection area, I was specifically working on to be more, physically affectionate for her. And I think that could absolutely be a part of it."

Joey further shared that he didn't know Monica loved him because the first time she said it was at the altar, and she never said it before. Monica cried as she told the cameras that it was sad for her.

All eight seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

