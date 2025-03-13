"We're definitely not dating"— Sara Carton from Love is Blind clarifies her relationship with Joey Leveille

Sara Carton, a contestant from Love Is Blind season 8, has addressed ongoing speculation regarding her relationship with fellow cast member Joey Leveille. Amidst swirling rumors, Carton denied any romantic involvement with Leveille, stating that they shared only a close friendship.

Ad

Speaking on The Viall Files podcast on March 13, 2025, Sara Carton, 29, responded to recent claims alleging that she and Joey Leveille, 36, had started dating following their respective breakups.

"This whole situation, I've felt very close with Joey. I'm fond of our relationship, but I [also] feel very well-supported by all those involved. I'm just very grateful that I've met him, but, yeah, we definitely have a friendship. We're definitely not dating," she said.

Ad

Trending

Sara Carton and Leveille were both part of Love Is Blind season 8, filmed in Minneapolis in early 2024 and released on Netflix in February 2025. Both got engaged on the show—Carton to Ben Mezzenga and Leveille to Monica Danus—but their relationships ended at the altar.

During the interview, Carton reflected on her journey on the show, revealing that she and Leveille had formed a strong bond in the pods.

"There was a love square between me, Monica, Ben, and Joey. We were all talking to each other until the second-to-last day in the pods," she shared. "Of course, naturally in that circumstance, you do connect with people. I feel like me and Joey did establish a really great friendship."

Ad

Sara Carton denies dating Joey Leveille after

Love Is Blind

Ad

Despite the rumors, Sara Carton clarified that she and Leveille had no contact for about five months after filming. She stated that she reconnected with Leveille when he and five other cast members visited her in Nashville, where they jokingly referred to themselves as the "Yee-Haw Crew."

"We grew really, really close with each other just because of the support for each other, knowing what we've all been through and being able to be there for one another," Carton explained.

Ad

When asked about the possibility of a future romance, Carton remained noncommittal. The speculation about Carton and Leveille’s alleged relationship gained traction on March 11, 2025, when the Reality Receipts podcast claimed to have insider sources confirming that they were dating, as reported by Glamour.

The podcast's host, StorytimewithRikkiii, suggested that the two were spotted together at a hair salon and alleged that they had been in a relationship for some time, waiting for the right moment to go public. The following day, Ben Mezzenga fueled the rumors by posting a cryptic TikTok video stating:

Ad

"I'm not confirming anything but them being together isn't necessarily a surprise, especially based on what Joey may have done with Madison. Who knows."

However, Carton’s statements on The Viall Files directly contradict these claims, reinforcing that she and Leveille remain just friends.

Ad

Beyond her rumored connection with Leveille, Sara Carton has been focusing on personal growth and healing from her past relationship. She previously disclosed during the reunion that she and Mezzenga attempted to date after the show but ultimately parted ways due to fundamental differences in political and religious beliefs.

Speaking with Us Weekly on March 9, 2025, Sara Carton credited her family for helping her navigate the emotional aftermath of the show. Carton also mentioned how her sister and her sister’s partner helped her gain perspective on her breakup.

Ad

Love Is Blind season 8 is currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback