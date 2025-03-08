"It just felt off"— Love is Blind's Sara Carton on how TikTok drama surrounding Ben Mezzenga led to her saying no at the altar

Love is Blind season 8 aired its season finale on Friday, March 7, 2025. The segment saw the engaged couples decide if they wanted to get married. One such couple was Sara and Ben. The two connected while in the pods, and were one of the couples who got engaged while on the show.

However, when it was time to decide if love truly was blind for Ben and Sara, the letter didn't believe so. At the altar, she said that she wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength. She further said that the connection they had was so "real" but their values were not.

The same day that the finale episode aired, Sara spoke to US Weekly about her decision to say no at the altar. The cast member stated that the TikTok drama surrounding her fiance had added to her decision to not get married.

She also said that she didn't think Ben was being genuine, however, every time they spoke, he told her how much he loved her. The Love is Blind season 8 star felt she was being "so harsh."

"But it just felt off. I knew something was off," she added.

Love is Blind Season 8 star Sara details her decision to say no at the altar

While in conversation with Us Weekly, Sara opened up about how the TikTok drama contributed to her decision to say no at the altar. She revealed that it was "hard" and made her realize that she needed to get to know Ben a lot more before the wedding.

The Love is Blind season 8 star said that she didn't want to make it seem like it was the only thing that led to her saying now, and she believed they could "get past" it. However, it was a significant aspect. Sara and her family wanted to make sure there was trust and that Ben was a "safe person" to be with.

The cast member further revealed that she came across more social media content about the Ben and that one person claimed that he was giving his business cards to his former partners. Sara said she received a picture of Ben's YouTube business card five days before the wedding and termed it "crazy."

Sara revealed it was sent to her from a friend who said that one of his friends sent Ben's YouTube card to him.

The Love is Blind season 8 star noted that she chose not to confront Ben about it and kept it a secret. She felt that she couldn't handle anything more and didn't feel like she could address it. Sara further told the publication that it was just another thing that made her doubt his intentions for being on the show.

The cast member further chimed in on her and Ben's difference in values and said she didn't feel like they made any progress. Sara said she was always asking him about these values, more than she normally would have liked to.

"I wasn't getting anything in return," she added.

She further said that while she couldn't pinpoint what felt off, but the cast member was hesitant ahead of the wedding and knew she couldn't say yes to marrying him. Sara said that "it just wouldn't sit right."

In the season finale of Love is Blind season 8, Sara and Ben were amongst the four couples who made it to the altar. They were also amongst the three who didn't tie the knot.

Love is Blind season 8 is available to stream, exclusively on Netflix.

