"I saw a note from his ex-girlfriend" — Love Is Blind's Virginia hints at what led her to say no at the altar

In a recent teaser for the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion, Virginia Miller explained what ultimately influenced her decision to say no at the altar. Virginia, 34, tearfully revealed:

"The night before the wedding, I saw a note from his ex-girlfriend on his nightstand."

Her statement suggests that this moment may have played a key role in her hesitation to marry Devin Buckley. Although the scene cuts before Virginia can provide further details, her statement sheds light on the tensions that existed between the couple.

While Devin, 29, later accused Virginia of being "manipulative," her explanation at the reunion hints at deeper concerns in their relationship that led to her decision.

Virginia reflects on her decision on Love Is Blind wedding day

Virginia Miller explained that she regretted how things turned out with her choice not to marry Devin. She shared that she felt bad for hurting Devin and his family when she made her decision at the altar, even though they had been close in the past and were engaged throughout the Love Is Blind experiment. Virginia emphasized that even though she loved Devin, keeping herself safe was the most important thing to her.

"It's always been important for me to protect him," she said, expressing that she had been trying to shield Devin from certain issues in their relationship.

However, Virginia realized she could not move forward as the wedding day approached.

Unresolved issues in the relationship

One of the major issues Virginia brought up at the reunion was the absence of open communication in their relationship. She described how there were some things, like politics, that Devin did not want to talk about. These topics were usually skirted over and left unspoken, causing tension in their relationship. She said:

"I agreed to sweep under the rug."

Virginia also pointed out that there were aspects of their relationship, particularly in their emotional and sexual connection, that had not fully developed, stating:

"There were just depths of our relationship that we didn't get to."

She further emphasized that they had not reached a point where they could fully commit to each other for life.

Devin's response to Virginia's decision

Following Virginia's refusal to marry him, Devin voiced his concerns about the situation, calling Virginia's actions "manipulative." He implied that she had been playing with his emotions during the process. Although he did not elaborate in the reunion teaser, his statement highlighted the tension between him and Virginia after the wedding.

The couple's relationship had appeared strong initially, as Devin had agreed to sign a prenuptial agreement requested by Virginia, and they had gotten engaged after connecting in the Love Is Blind pods. However, Devin's later comments reflected his perception of how events unfolded.

The reunion dynamics and other couples

Virginia and Devin were not the only couple to face difficulties in Love Is Blind season 8. Along with them, other couples also ended their relationships during the season, including Joey Leveille and Monica Danús, Ben Mezzenga and Sara Carton, and Dave Bettenburg and Lauren O'Brien. The only couple to remain married were Daniel Hasting and Taylor Haag.

The reunion will feature all cast members, including Madison Errichiello, Alex Brown, Mason Horachek, and Meg Fink, who will discuss their respective experiences and provide more context behind their decisions. In addition to Virginia's emotional discussion, the reunion promises further insights into each couple's challenges.

The Love Is Blind reunion is set to air on Netflix, with the full episode dropping on March 9, 2025, at 9 PM ET.

