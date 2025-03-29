"We did what we could" — Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 star Milly Carlsson shares her honest take on journey with Ola Jönsson after public backlash

Love Is Blind: Sweden Season 2 premiered on March 13, 2025, introducing 30 individuals seeking love without seeing their potential partners. Among the couples featured this season, Milly Carlsson and Ola Jönsson attracted significant attention due to their contrasting lifestyles and eventual breakup.

Following audience reactions to their relationship, Milly addressed her experience in an Instagram post she made on March 26, 2025. She wrote,

"We did what we could, with the baggage we brought with us into the experiment and with the conditions we had during that time."

Milly Carlsson addresses her experience with Ola Jönsson on Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2

The early stages of Milly and Ola's relationship

Milly Carlsson, 33, and Ola Jönsson, 43, developed a bond in the pods, sharing their love for nature. Milly, an event manager, was comforted by Ola's peaceful nature, while Ola, a real estate consultant who believes in spirituality, was interested in developing an intense emotional connection.

Initially, Milly considered another connection in the pods before ultimately deciding to pursue a relationship with Ola. She later explained that her choice was based on what she believed was right.

Ola proposed, and their reveal moment proceeded without conflict, though he reacted with surprise to Milly’s short haircut.

As they moved forward in their Love Is Blind: Sweden engagement, their differences became more noticeable. Ola emphasized his structured lifestyle, which included grounding practices and specific dietary habits.

"I have certain habits that keep me balanced, and I hoped my partner would understand that," he explained.

Milly, in contrast, maintained her personal preferences, expressing that she valued balance in her way.

"I know what makes me happy, and I won’t compromise on that," she stated.

The turning point in their relationship

As their engagement progressed, Ola raised concerns about Milly’s lifestyle, particularly regarding her diet and social habits.

"I want to be with someone who prioritizes a healthy way of living," he commented.

His remarks sparked discussions among viewers, many of whom questioned the couple's compatibility. Online reactions intensified as the season aired, with the phrase "Run Milly, run" gaining traction on social media. The public response reflected the perception that Ola’s expectations conflicted with Milly’s approach to life.

Their differences ultimately led to their breakup. Ola acknowledged that their perspectives did not align, stating,

"We tried to make it work, but some things are too fundamental to overlook."

Their decision to separate marked the conclusion of their journey on Love Is Blind: Sweden.

Milly's reflections after Love Is Blind: Sweden

Following the public discourse surrounding her relationship with Ola, Milly addressed viewers in an Instagram post. She expressed gratitude for the experience and the support she received.

"I feel joy & happiness but above all pride that I have been myself fully and that I can inspire others to be too," she shared.

She recognized that their journey sparked discussions among viewers and emphasized the importance of maintaining respectful and considerate conversations. Milly emphasized that aspects of their relationship were not fully shown in the final episodes.

"Ola & I did this journey together, we had nice moments too, which I will carry with me," she wrote.

She concluded by encouraging a focus on positivity, emphasizing that energy spreads easily and suggesting that people choose to share compliments or smiles rather than negativity.

Catch every moment of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2, by streaming all episodes now on Netflix.

