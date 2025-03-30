"Three times I said no" — The Masked Singer star Candace Cameron Bure admits fear of singing kept her from saying 'Yes'

Candace Cameron Bure was voted off The Masked Singer in episode 7, which was released on March 26, 2025. She performed dressed as Cherry Blossom and became the first contestant to be eliminated from her team. After her departure, she chatted with Parade magazine on March 28, 2025, regarding her experience on the show and the fears she had to deal with to compete.

When pressed to explain how long ago the process had been underway and what had eventually won her over to accepting to do it, she explained that she had turned the opportunity down several times before.

"I had actually been asked to do the show four times. And three times I said no, because I am so scared to sing," she explained.

Candace Cameron Bure reflects on her journey on The Masked Singer

Overcoming fear to perform on The Masked Singer

Bure discussed experiencing a long-time fear of singing and how she ended up facing it. When asked about how she prepared for the performance, she clarified that consulting a vocal coach named Tara Simon assisted her in gaining confidence.

She explained that the opportunity to participate in The Masked Singer came again after she completed vocal lessons, and she made the decision to accept it.

"So when The Masked Singer came back around, I was like, 'You know what? What do I have to lose? This show is super fun. I need to just go for it.'"

Candace's experience of performing as Cherry Blossom

Candace was asked regarding her response to seeing her costume for the first time. She said that she initially saw the design on a Zoom call and called it "amazing" and "so beautiful." She also mentioned that she liked the freedom the costume provided.

When asked about how she felt after making her singing debut, she emphasized the amount of practice she put into it.

"I probably rehearsed it way more times than any other contestant, I feel like. Because I just was so nervous."

Reflecting on her act, she described feeling relieved once it was over.

"I just wanted to hit my notes, and I wanted to stay on beat and hit all my cues. So I really did have fun. But once it was over, I could breathe!"

Reaction to elimination and future singing plans

Before her elimination, Bure had anticipated that she would not be disappointed if she was the first to leave. However, when asked whether her mindset changed after being eliminated, she admitted that her perspective shifted.

"I told my husband before we went back out, I was like, 'I did it. I'm fine. I don't ever have to do this again. I won't be sad if I'm eliminated first. It's totally fine.'" she noted.

Bure was questioned whether she was surprised that the panelists weren't able to identify her correctly. She said that one judge, Jenny McCarthy, was "getting close to things" and even referenced the television show Full House at one point. McCarthy, though, did not say her name precisely, which Bure found interesting.

She also clarified that "adding singing" to her "resume" was not something she intended to do, stating:

"I'm like, 'Listen, if I have to sing a little bit somewhere, I'll at least feel more confident and a little bit more comfortable to do it.' But yeah, I'm definitely not adding singing to my resume."

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on Fox.

