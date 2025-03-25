"You have that little raspy thing" — American Idol season 23 judge Lionel Richie's remark as he applauds Mattie Pruitt's vocals during her audition

On episode 3 of American Idol season 23, which aired on March 23, 2025, Mattie Pruitt, a 15-year-old high school student from Eagleville, Tennessee, impressed the judges with her audition. Lionel Richie acknowledged her vocal quality, saying:

“You have that little raspy thing that happens every so often. Oh my God, I loved every minute of it. Outstanding.”

Accompanied by country singer Craig Campbell on piano, Pruitt performed a rendition of Jessie Murph's How Could You, which led to a positive response from the judges. Pruitt had previously performed live at Craig Campbell's Grindstone Cowboy Coffee Shop, where she held two sold-out concerts.

Mattie Pruitt's audition on American Idol season 23

Craig Campbell joins Mattie Pruitt for her audition

Craig Campbell, known for his country music career and past work as a keyboard player for Luke Bryan, attended Pruitt's American Idol audition as her accompanist. Luke Bryan recognized him immediately, noting that Campbell was a familiar face, saying he had "brought a friendly old friend" into the audition room. Pruitt introduced Campbell by saying:

“This is Craig Campbell. He’s a friend of mine, and he’s a country singer.”

Campbell has supported Pruitt's musical journey and expressed confidence in her potential. He emphasized her promising future in music and referenced Pruitt's previous performances, including two sold-out shows at his Grindstone Cowboy Coffee Shop.

During the audition, she performed How Could You by Jessie Murph, showcasing her vocal ability. The judges noted her performance, with Carrie Underwood commenting:

“You have a maturity in your voice that is a bit beyond your years, but it’s really cool...You have a really nice range [and] You seem super reserved. It’s super shy. And then I’m like, you’re 15, but I am super impressed.”

Craig Campbell shared his views on Pruitt's performance when asked about it. He replied, expressing confidence in her future, stating that he believes she has "a big ol' future ahead of her." He also mentioned that he was "very proud" of her performance, adding that he was nervous during the audition, "hoping that [he] didn’t mess her up."

Mattie Pruitt receives a golden ticket to Hollywood

After her audition, the judges made their decisions regarding Pruitt's advancement in American Idol. Luke Bryan permitted Craig Campbell to vote on his behalf. Campbell stated that he believed it was a "yes." Carrie Underwood explained her perspective, saying:

“I mean, the question isn’t, are you going to be a successful country artist? The question is, are we going to be a part of it? And the answer is yes.”

Lionel Richie also asked Campbell for input, remarking:

“Now you know what? I’ve only met him this one time. I’m willing to put my vote in Craig’s hands as well. What do you think, man?”

Campbell replied, emphasizing that Pruitt should proceed, saying that she "needs to go on and get that ticket." With three 'yes' votes from Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan, Pruitt secured a golden ticket to Hollywood, allowing her to move forward in American Idol.

Carrie Underwood offers advice to Mattie Pruitt

Before Pruitt left the audition room, Carrie Underwood provided guidance for her next steps. She advised:

“Over the next while, just play between now in Hollywood. Get super comfortable in what you’re doing. Learn how to just work that stage and confidence in yourself. You’ve got a great voice.”

After Pruitt exited, Luke Bryan shared his thoughts, stating that he believed she might have more to offer in American Idol. Just beyond the audition room, Ryan Seacrest inquired of Pruitt about the significance of receiving a golden ticket. She responded that it meant a lot and expressed surprise, noting that she didn't expect to receive it and was grateful for the opportunity.

Catch American Idol every Sunday at 8 PM ET on ABC.

