American Idol season 23 episode 2 recap: Carrie Underwood’s shocking vote change as Bryson Quick earns a Grand Ole Opry invite

In episode 2 of American Idol season 23, which aired March 16, 2025, Carrie Underwood initially voted "no" on contestant Mikaela Bautista. However, after hearing Bautista perform a duet with her father, Underwood decided to change her vote to "yes." This shift in judgment allowed Bautista to advance to Hollywood Week.

Ad

Episode 2 followed a familiar structure, highlighting contestants who advanced while also featuring celebrity guest appearances. The auditions included moments of unexpected opportunities, such as Quick’s Grand Ole Opry performance and Underwood’s vote change for Bautista.

Episode 2 overview of American Idol season 23

Bryson quick performs at the Grand Ole Opry

Ad

Trending

Bryson Quick, 17-year-old high school student from Tennessee, sang Pink Floyd's Time in his American Idol audition. His rendition received positive comments from the judges, and Luke Bryan compared his singing style to Chayce Beckham, the winner of season 19.

After Quick auditioned, Bryan called Beckham by FaceTime to inquire if Quick could join him. Beckham happened to be visiting for a concert at the Grand Ole Opry and agreed. As a result, Quick had the opportunity to perform 23 with Beckham on the historic stage. This opportunity gave Quick an early career milestone.

Ad

The performance at the Grand Ole Opry was presented as a special moment in the episode, aligning with the show’s emphasis on offering contestants unexpected opportunities. Quick’s invitation added a unique element to the American Idol audition round.

Carrie Underwood’s vote change for Mikaela Bautista

Ad

Mikaela Bautista, a 23-year-old behavioral technician from Rancho Cucamonga, sang Saving All My Love for You by Whitney Houston. Although Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan both voted to send her to Hollywood Week, Underwood was concerned with the emotional complexity of the performance and voted "no."

Following Bautista's audition, her father, Vhen, came into the audition room. He was a musician who had played in the Philippines prior to their family migration to the United States. The judges asked for a duet, and the father-daughter duo performed Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion's The Prayer.

Ad

Following this performance, Underwood changed her vote, allowing Bautista to move forward in the competition. The vote change highlighted the impact of additional performances in the audition process. The American Idol episode demonstrated that contestants could influence decisions beyond their initial performances.

Hollywood Week and platinum ticket recipients

Ad

Several contestants earned golden tickets to Hollywood Week on American Idol. The contestants advancing include Landry Chaplin, Victor Solomon, Isaiah Moore, Grayson Torrence, Brajawn Upshaw, Mikaela Bautista, Bryson Quick, Carsen Webb, Mky, Josh King, and Filo.

Filo, a 23-year-old musician, received a platinum ticket after performing Try A Little Tenderness by Otis Redding. His performance aired during ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, making him one of the few contestants granted an early advantage in the competition. The platinum ticket allows Filo to bypass the first round of Hollywood Week.

Ad

The platinum ticket selection process followed the structure established in previous seasons. Contestants earning this status gain a strategic benefit, advancing past the initial Hollywood Week rounds.

New episodes of American Idol air Sundays on ABC and are available to stream on Hulu the following day. The show can also be watched live through the ABC app, website, and selected live-streaming platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback