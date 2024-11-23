What did Caleb Kennedy from American Idol do? Alum’s prison sentence explored

Caleb Kennedy was a contestant on American Idol's 2021 season. The country music singer was popular during his stint on the show and even reached the top 5. However, he had to leave the show due to a controversy on Snapchat. Following that, in 2022, he was involved in a DUI (driving under the influence) accident, which killed a 54-year-old in South Carolina.

Kennedy was 17 years old in February 2022 when he was driving his Ford pickup truck on his way to meet his girlfriend. He had a marijuana vape pen and was driving under the influence of marijuana when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle. The car crashed into a garage where 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris was talking on the phone. Larry, who was injured in the crash, was pronounced dead three hours after the accident.

Caleb Kennedy was apprehended and faced charges of felony DUI leading to a fatality. He was originally sentenced to 25 years in prison and a penalty of $25,100. However, he pleaded guilty to the charges on November 18, 2024, and received a reduced sentence of eight years in prison and five years of probation.

The fatal crash and legal outcome for American Idol alum Caleb Kennedy

Caleb Kennedy was on his way to meet his girlfriend in his Ford pickup truck on February 8, 2024, in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The singer was reportedly impaired by marijuana consumed through a vape pen. He lost control of his truck, which crashed into a garage and struck Larry Duane Parris. According to reports, Parris was pronounced dead at a local hospital three hours later.

During the sentencing hearing, Parris’s family expressed their grief and the impact of the loss. Parris’s daughter, Kelsi, described the pain of losing her father, as she recounted the traumatic scene of the crash.

Addressing Kennedy in court, she stated that she saw her father "laying in his own shop, moaning and groaning," while a stranger stood by "not even calling 911."

“He killed my dad, point-blank. I wish I could pay a little bit of money or a lot of money to have my daddy back,” she added.

Caleb Kennedy faced charges of felony DUI resulting in death and entered a guilty plea to the charge prior to the commencement of the trial. He received an initial sentence of 25 years in prison and was mandated to pay a fine of $25,100.

However, after legal negotiations, the sentence was reduced to 8 years of imprisonment with five years probation and a $15,100 fine. The conditions of his probation include random drug testing and mandatory mental health counseling.

Kennedy's public statements and legal defense

Caleb Kennedy's legal representative, Ryan Beasley, remarked that Kennedy "completely acknowledges his accountability for the incident." Beasley also communicated Kennedy's "sincere condolences to the Parris family."

Additionally, Kennedy also issued a statement regarding the incident, expressing regret for his actions. In a statement provided by his attorney to Entertainment Weekly on November 22, Kennedy acknowledged the impact of the crash.

"Caleb fully accepts his responsibility for this accident and hopes for healing for everyone affected by this tragedy," the statement read.

Solicitor Barry J. Barnette, who prosecuted the case, emphasized the dangers associated with the use of vape pens.

Caleb Kennedy's American Idol background

In 2021, Caleb Kennedy gained national recognition as a contestant on American Idol. He reached the final five contestants on the show, showcasing his vocal talent.

However, Kennedy's time on American Idol was cut short after a video resurfaced showing him sitting with someone wearing a hood that resembled a Ku Klux Klan robe. The video led to public backlash, and Kennedy chose to withdraw from the competition.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Caleb Kennedy addressed the controversy, stating that the video "displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way." He added that while he was younger then and "did not think about the actions, that's not an excuse." He then apologized to his fans and everyone else that he had "let down."

"I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I'm so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am," he added.

Caleb Kennedy's role in the fatal car crash that claimed the life of Larry Duane Parris resulted in his conviction on felony DUI charges. Following his guilty plea, Kennedy received a reduced sentence of eight years in prison, along with a monetary fine and a period of probation.

