David Koechner, a well-established standup comedian, known for playing the role of Todd Packer in The Office, got into legal problems on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2021, and was arrested for DUI and hit and run in Simi Valley, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

After failing field sobriety tests and being recognized by his car and personal details, Koechner was taken into custody and had his car towed away. He was released the next morning, as it was his first public offence, but he still faced a court date in March 2022.

In June that same year, he was arrested for DUI once again, this time in Ohio.

Now, Koechner has again managed to come back into the headlines by smoking cannabis from an audience member's vape pen at his recent standup comedy show in Maryland. However, this did not lead to any legal consequences or arrests and he is currently on tour for his shows.

David Koechner's bold move on stage

At Timonium, Maryland's Magooby's Joke House, comedian David Koechner elevated an ordinary stand-up performance to a memorable occasion by accepting and using a cannabis vape pen that an audience member provided.

When Koechner smelled marijuana midway through his performance, he decided to engage the crowd along similar lines. He showcased the changing legal and social situation surrounding cannabis by taking a vape pen from a fan and utilizing it to interact personally with his audience.

The incident highlighted how much Maryland's recreational cannabis law has changed the state's entertainment and public events landscape.

Koechner's performance illustrated how attitudes regarding marijuana usage have been changing in society, particularly in places like comedy clubs. This incident indicated larger cultural shifts and the growing acceptance of cannabis in a range of social settings.

As already mentioned above, The Office star's prior legal troubles, which included a DUI conviction, this incident at Magooby's Joke House had no legal consequences.

In addition to winning over fans with his openness to include impromptu acts in his shows, Koechner's tour across the nation has generated discussion about the changing standards of comedy and cannabis culture.

The event in Maryland is evidence of David Koechner's distinct style of humor, which celebrates the unexpected and captures the shifting social mores.

David Koechner was chosen to portray the recurring part of Todd Packer in the situational comedy TV series The Office on the NBC network in 2005. From 2005 until 2013, he portrayed the character in 15 episodes.

David Koechner has frequently specialized in roles of quiet desperation, unpleasant and needy, naive and wonderfully crass, both on stage and on screen. For the past 30 years, aside from his scripted parts, Koechner has specialized in improvisational comedy, but has recently expanded his repertoire to include standup.

He has 34 upcoming shows for the year 2024.