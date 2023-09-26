"The comedy is gonna be too soft": The Office Reboot starts to disappoint fans even before its release

The Office is a definitive sitcom that set a standard for comedy series' across the board with its documentary-style setting. Despite the fact that Ricky Gervais played the boss in the UK version of the original series, it was the US adaptation that received significant praise and success.

One of the most well-liked TV characters in history is Michael Scott, who was portrayed by Steve Carell.

The news about the reboot has not been taken well by fans who are skeptical about another version of the already popular series. It seems impossible to imagine any of The Office's main characters being played by a different actor.

The renowned program will apparently be rebooted, according to the network which suggests that there will be a significant cast shift, possibly with new actors filling in every position.

One fan reacted to a post made by RapTV on Instagram, saying:

"The comedy is gonna be too soft"

While there has been no other news about the reboot, fans are already showing their dismay at the announcement of it.

The Office Reboot has fans worried about a good thing getting ruined

When the US version of the hit UK television series first aired, it gained massive popularity. The show became an even larger success when it started streaming on Netflix and has etched itself as one of the best shows ever to be aired.

With characters like Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer), and Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) among others, it has become a major part of pop culture history.

Many fans cannot imagine any other actors portraying these characters and are annoyed about the fact that an already great series is being rebooted. They are worried that the legacy of The Office will possibly get ruined with the reboot.

Here is what fans have been saying about the reboot of their favorite show:

Greg Daniels, the original showrunner of The Office US, is expected to return for the reboot, as per reports.

Daniels, who changed the UK version of the show for the US version, first said he didn't have time to take part in a remake. However, in March 2022, he appeared to have changed his mind, resulting in news about the reboot.

The Office remains one of the most iconic television shows with a unique brand of humor that resonates with millions of people in the world. The show is still among the most recognizable comedies in American history, and several series drew inspiration from its revolutionary adaption in the years that followed.