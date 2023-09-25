"Don't ruin its legacy please" - Fans not happy with The Office reboot

The Office is easily one of the most recognizable television shows of all time.

Despite the original series being the UK version, which featured Ricky Gervais in the boss's seat, it was the US version that gained widespread acclaim and popularity. Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell) remains one of the most popular characters in TV history.

It is seemingly impossible to visualize any of the major characters from The Office being replaced by other actors. However, the network has reportedly made the decision to make a reboot of the iconic show. This also hints that there will be a major cast change, with perhaps all roles replaced by new actors.

This announcement did not sit well with long-term fans of the show, which happens to boast one of the most stringent fanbases in the world. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Don't ruin its legacy please"

A tweet reply to DF's post about Office reboot (Image via X)

While the reboot may have a chance of being really good, it is hard for hardcore fans of The Office to reimagine the show in any other way.

Fans voice out their concern about the cast as The Office reboot is announced

DF's post about Office reboot (Image via X)

The Office is made memorable by its characters. From Rainn Wilson's offbeat Dwight to John Krasinski's fun Jim, it is almost impossible to imagine the series with any other casting.

This is the primary concern of the fans who spoke out against the rebuilding of the iconic TV show, stating that it would not be worth it without the original cast.

It also seems quite impossible for the original cast members to come back and reprise their roles, especially if it is a complete reboot. It also makes little sense because the show is not that old yet, either.

Here are some fan reactions:

A tweet reply to DF's post about Office reboot (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Office reboot (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Office reboot (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Office reboot (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Office reboot (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Office reboot (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Office reboot (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Office reboot (Image via X)

The Office remains one of the most iconic sitcoms in American history, with many shows taking cues from this game-changing adaptation in the following years.

All the seasons of the show are available for streaming on Peacock.