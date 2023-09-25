The Office is reportedly set to receive a reboot

Following the WGA's announcement that it has achieved a "tentative agreement" with the AMPTP, Puck News has revealed that a reboot of The Office is in the works. The industry is set to see "a firehose of announcements of projects and casting that have been held back for fear of bad optics or violating guild rules," Puck News reported.

Hollywood has come to a standstill due to months of strike activity, which celebrities formally joined in July. Some of the audiences' favorite shows and movies were put on hold while the world waited to see when filming would resume.

The WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have now disclosed that they have reached a "tentative agreement," which may mean the strikes are about to end.

A statement released by the WGA on September 24, 2023, read:

"We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language.”

"What we have won in this contract – most particularly, everything we have gained since May 2nd – is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days.”

It continues:

“It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal. We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

Showrunner Greg Daniels is set to return for The Office reboot: Reports

Among the various revelations made by Puck News about upcoming shows, it was revealed that Greg Daniels, the original showrunner of The Office US, is set to return for the alleged reboot.

Previously claiming he didn't have time to join a remake, Daniels—who altered the UK's The Office for the US version—seemed to change his mind in March 2022.

Still unsure how long it would take to return to The Office to avoid "disappointing" viewers, Daniels, according to CBR, said that he would probably approach it "the way The Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars."

"But I don't know if that would be something people would want or not; it's hard to tell," he said.

There is still optimism for The Office fans thanks to NBC's approval of the reboot earlier in 2023, with Daniels' schedule appearing to have gotten more clear. While no specific details about the premise and cast have been revealed yet, fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the show's reboot.

Some fans have expressed concern about how the show would tackle the prevalent cancel culture, given that it was known for its offensive and often dark humor. However, the news of a reboot has already managed to make headlines, exciting fans worldwide.