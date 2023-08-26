7 Best Dark Comedies of all time 

Dark comedy is undoubtedly a niche genre with a more nuanced audience base. However, with the perfect blend of humor and macabre, they are often highly entertaining to watch.

How dark comedies or black comedies tread the thin line between comedy and insensitivity makes it a more cathartic experience than the regular hearty laugh we expect from comedy movies. The genre is a play on how all comedies have their roots in tragedy.

Keeping the philosophy aside, dark comedies have gained an increasingly passionate following. Over the years, we have seen notable filmmakers dabble in the genre and roll out landmark movies. With that in mind, we have curated a list of our top picks of dark comedies, ranging from older 1960s films to the most recent ones.

Dr.Strangelove, Fargo, and 5 other must-watch dark comedies

1) Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Dr. Strangelove (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, is a 1964 dark comedy from the house of Columbia Pictures. Stanley Kubrick directed and produced the film, while the writing credits went to Kubrick, Terry Southern, and Peter George, whose 1958 novel Red Alert inspired the screenplay.

The cast featured Peter Sellers, Sterling Hayden, George C. Scott, Keenan Wynn, Slim Pickens, James Earl Jones, Peter Bull, and others in pivotal roles. Dr. Strangelove is one of the most iconic movies ever made and is undoubtedly considered a herald of the dark comedy genre.

The official synopsis from Sony reads as follows:

"Psychotic Air Force General unleashes ingenious foolproof and irrevocable scheme sending bombers to attack Russia. U.S. President works with Soviet premier in a desperate effort to save the world."

2) Parasite

Parasite (Image via CJ Entertainment)

Parasite is a South Korean dark comedy thriller drama from the house of CJ Entertainment. Bong Joon-ho directed the film and conceived the story upon which Han Jin-won and Bong Joon-ho himself wrote the screenplay. The film premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, winning the Palm d'Or, their highest honor.

The cast featured Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-sik, Park So-dam, Lee Jeong-eun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Sun-kyun, Jang Hye-jin, and Park Myeong-hoon in pivotal roles. The film is considered a landmark in international cinema and among the best films ever made. Parasite became the first foreign language film to win under the Best Picture category at the Academy Awards.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"...Ki-taek's entire family is unemployed, and they live in a basement but love each other. One day, a great job opportunity lands on the hopeless family's doorstep. The son's prestigious college friend connects him to a well-paying job as a tutor. For the first time in forever, the family has a fixed income. Ki-woo heads to global IT sensation Mr. Park's house, with his family cheering for him. He first sets foot in the house as a part-timer, but the longer he spends there, the more he covets it. Could my family live here too?..."

3) Fargo

Fargo (Image via Gramercy Pictures)

Fargo is a dark comedy crime thriller from the house of Gramercy Pictures. The movie was written, directed, and produced by the Coen Brothers, Joel and Ethan Coen. The film premiered at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival, winning the Best Director Award.

The cast featured Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare, Kristin Rudrüd, Harve Presnell, and others in pivotal roles. The film was both a commercial and critical success, earning praise for its sense of humor and original story. It also spawned an eponymous TV series from the house of FX in 2014, which is currently set to air its fifth season this year.

The official synopsis for Fargo reads as follows:

"A reality-based crime drama set in Minnesota in 1987. Jerry Lundegaard is a car salesman in Minneapolis who has gotten himself into debt and is so desperate for money that he hires two thugs, to kidnap his own wife. Jerry will collect the ransom from her wealthy father, paying the thugs a small portion and keeping the rest to satisfy his debts. The scheme collapses when the thugs shoot a state trooper."

4) Trainspotting

Trainspotting (Image via PolyGram Filmed)

Trainspotting is a British dark comedy-drama from the house of PolyGram Filmed Entertainment. Danny Boyle directed the film with a screenplay by John Hodge, inspired by Irvine Welsh's 1993 novel of the same name. The film was released in 1996 to widespread acclaim and a very successful box office run.

The film starred Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Kevin McKidd, Robert Carlyle, Kelly Macdonald, and others in pivotal roles. Trainspotting was hailed as one of the decade's best and most successful films.

The official synopsis for the film, as available on Miramax, reads as follows:

"Danny Boyle's explosive film tracks the misadventures of young men in Edinburgh trying to find their way out of joblessness, aimless relationships and drug addiction. Some are successful, while others hopelessly are not. Based on Irvine Walsh's novel, Trainspotting melds grit with poetry, resulting in a film of harsh truths and stunning grace."

5) American Psycho

American Psycho (Image via Lionsgate)

American Psycho is a psychological dark comedy horror from the house of Lionsgate Films. Mary Harron directed and co-wrote the screenplay for the film, basing it on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel of the same name. The film premiered at the 2000 Sundance Film Festival before releasing in theaters a few months later.

The film's cast included Christian Bale, Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas, Reese Witherspoon, Chloë Sevigny, Samantha Mathis, Jared Leto, Willem Dafoe and others in pivotal roles. The film earned praise for Bale's performance and the way it blended satirical dark comedy and horror.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Patrick Bateman is a Wall Street yuppie, obsessed with success, status, and style, with a stunning fiancée. He is also a psychotic killer who rapes, murders, and dismembers both strangers and acquaintances without provocation or purpose. Based on the controversial novel, the film offers a sharp satire to the dark side of yuppie culture in the ʼ80s, while setting forth a vision that is both terrifying and chilling."

6) American Beauty

American Beauty (Image via Dreamworks)

American Beauty is a dark comedy-drama from the house of DreamWorks Pictures. The film is directed by Sam Mendes in his feature directorial debut with a screenplay written by Alan Ball. The film was released in theaters in 1999 to widespread acclaim.

The film starred Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening, Thora Birch, Wes Bentley, Mena Suvari, Peter Gallagher, and others in pivotal roles. The film was a hit among critics and audiences, earning over $350 million worldwide against a mere $15 million budget alongside several prestigious accolades.

The synopsis for the film, as provided on Apple TV+, reads as follows:

"Lester's wife hates him, his daughter Jane regards him with contempt, and his boss is positioning him for the axe. ...look closer as Lester decides to make a few changes in his life; the freer he gets, the happier he gets. But Lester is about to learn that the ultimate freedom comes at the ultimate price."

7) The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf of Wall Street (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The Wolf of Wall Street is a true-crime dark comedy from the house of Paramount Pictures. Martin Scorsese directs the film with a screenplay written by Terence Winter, which is in turn inspired by Jordan Belfort's 2007 memoir of the same name.

The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, Jon Favreau, Jon Bernthal and others in pivotal roles. The film was a favorite among critics and the audience, racking up colossal box-office earnings and multiple prestigious accolades.

The official synopsis for the film, as available on Apple TV+, reads as follows:

"Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall. Jordan Belfort is a Long Island penny stockbroker who served 22 months in prison for defrauding investors in a massive 1990s securities scam that involved widespread corruption on Wall Street and in the corporate banking world, including shoe designer Steve Madden."

If you love navigating dark comedy movies' twisted and murky alleys, then the list is perfect for you. While these are our top picks of the niche genre, people worldwide have their favorites. Let us know in the comments below if we missed your favorite film.