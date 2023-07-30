American Psycho Workout : 7-day routine for Christian Bale's physique

The concept of the Patrick Bateman workout became popularized with the growing popularity of the psychopathic character on the internet.

Christian Bale was hailed by fans for the accurate depiction of a materialistic individual in the 2000 satire American Psycho and the movie went on to become one of the most important movies of the generation for several valid reasons.

The famous morning skincare routine of Patrick Bateman has motivated enough individuals to take good care of their skin and the workout routine is on its way to do the same. The workout has become one of the key factors behind the popularity among individuals who "want to fit in".

Patrick Bateman workout: Key aspects

Patrick Bateman workout (Image via Lionsgate)

The physique of the most famous psychopath has raised the revenue of local gyms. But in the movie, Patrick did his whole workout right in the drawing room of his condominium at 55 West 81st Street, Upper West Side.

As much as he liked his skin, Patrick was obsessed with his physical appearance and took care of it "with a balanced diet, and a rigorous exercise routine".

Most of the time he chose to finish his workout right in the morning after putting on the ice pack, but sometimes he opted to seek some motivation from a tape of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Patrick Bateman (Image via Lionsgate)

Patrick Bateman made sure to work out regularly to maintain the type of aesthetic he always wanted. So here is a good lesson on the concept of consistency which is the key to almost everything, even psychopaths have it.

Patrick Bateman workout: Diving into it

Patrick Bateman focused on working with all he got to build a sculpted body to obsess over. His workout routine was simple but not easy. The fictional character made himself master sit-ups, an exercise that deeply involves the core and helps to sculpt the abdominal area.

In American Psycho, he mentioned that he can easily do 1000 sit-ups, which is not a cup of tea. This is the reason Patrick has such a defined and desirable midsection, which catches the eye when someone is watching the movie. Along with it, he uses the jump rope for the sake of cardio.

Patrick Bateman workout (Image via Lionsgate)

Besides that he can been seen doing some stretches which mostly involved his hamstring, hip flexors, and spine. These stretches ensure proper elongation and relaxation of the tendons which is essential for the proper working of the muscles.

Beyond the Patrick Bateman workout

Attention to diet: Apart from exercising, Bateman is known for carefully monitoring his diet to achieve a lean and chiseled physique. He likely follows a strict and controlled eating plan to keep his body fat percentage low.

Patrick Bateman workout (Image via Lionsgate)

Attention to appearance: Bateman's workout routine likely extends to other grooming and personal care rituals including skincare, haircare, and other routines to enhance his overall appearance.

Obsessive nature: The key aspect of Patrick Bateman workout routine is his obsessive nature. His commitment to fitness goes beyond what is considered healthy, bordering on unhealthy and compulsive behavior.

Patrick Bateman workout: A realistic approach

The movie was adapted from the American Psycho novel written by Bret Easton Ellis, which was published in 1991. Keeping that in mind it is necessary to acknowledge that a physique like this cannot be achieved without a proper workout routine and diet.

Here is a workout routine for you if you want to sculpt your body like Patrick Bateman:

Patrick Bateman workout (Image via Lionsgate)

Day 1: Upper body focus

Weight Training:

Bench Press: 4 sets x 8-10 reps

Dumbbell Bicep Curls: 3 sets x 10 reps

Shoulder Press: 3 sets x 10 reps

Triceps Dips: 3 sets x 10 reps

Core and Upper Body Conditioning:

Sit-ups: 1000 reps (as mentioned in the movie)

Push-ups: 1000 reps (as mentioned in the movie)

Day 2: Cardio and abs

Cardiovascular Exercise:

Running on a Treadmill or Cycling: 30 minutes

Core Strengthening:

Plank: 3 sets, holding for 1 minute each

Russian Twists: 3 sets x 20 reps

Leg Raises: 3 sets x 15 reps

Patrick Bateman workout (Image via Lionsgate)

Day 3: Lower body focus

Weight Training:Squats: 4 sets x 8-10 reps

Deadlifts: 3 sets x 8 reps

Leg Press: 3 sets x 10 reps

Calf Raises: 3 sets x 15 reps

Day 4: Rest day

Rest and Recovery

Day 5: Full body conditioning

Circuit Training (perform each exercise back to back without rest):Burpees: 3 sets x 10 reps

Pull-ups or Lat Pulldowns: 3 sets x 8 reps

Medicine Ball Slams: 3 sets x 10 reps

Box Jumps: 3 sets x 10 reps

Battle Rope Exercises: 3 sets x 30 seconds

Jump Squats: 3 sets x 10 reps

Patrick Bateman workout (Image via Lionsgate)

Day 6: Cardio and flexibility

Cardiovascular Exercise:

Jump Rope: 20 minutes

Stretching and Flexibility:

Yoga or Pilates: 30-40 minutes

Day 7: Rest day

Rest and Recovery

Patrick Bateman (Image via Lionsgate)

By following this workout you can achieve your fitness goal. Make sure to tailor the routine according to your convenience and keep a steady focus on diet.