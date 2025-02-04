The Voice season 27 premiere episode recap: A new season of Blind Auditions begins

The Voice season 27 premiered on NBC on Monday, February 3, 2025, and saw nine contestants make it to the next round of the competition. They earned their spots on the teams of the four coaches, Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé.

The premiere episode saw Levine return to the iconic red chair after several years away. He returned for his 17th season while Legend returned for his 10th season. Kelsea Ballerini takes on the role of coach for the first time, and Michael Bublé, fresh off a victory in Season 26, is back to lead his team.

The Voice Season 27 Blind Auditions kick off with new and returning coaches

The Voice season 27 was released on NBC on Monday and saw each coach be tasked with selecting 12 artists for their teams. The coaches also have one block to prevent another coach from selecting an artist they want, along with a Coach Replay feature. The Replay allows a coach to reverse their decision if they initially pass on an artist but later want to select the artist.

The Blind Auditions of this season brought some exciting moments, including an audition from Season 25 finalist Bryan Olesen’s daughter, Jadyn Cree. Jadyn performed Still Into You during the first episode.

Jadyn Cree's performance only garnered interest from Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini, who both turned their chairs. Despite her connection to Bryan, who had made it to the finals in the previous season, Jadyn opted for Michael as her coach. She joined his team alongside Carlos Santiago, who performed Right Here Waiting.

Coach replay and early picks

Kelsea Ballerini made history in the premiere by becoming the first coach to use the Coach Replay feature, which allowed her to change her initial decision on artist Dan Kiernan.

Initially, Michael and John had both turned for Dan’s performance of High Hopes, but after Kelsea’s replay, Dan chose her as his coach. This move marked the first use of the feature in the season and highlighted the importance of the new twist in shaping the teams.

As the Blind Auditions progressed, other artists were chosen for the teams. Adam Levine added three members to his team: Grace-Miller Moody, Ethan Eckenroad, and Darius J.

John Legend's team featured one artist—Renzo, who blocked Adam during his audition of Simple Man. Kelsea’s team also included Angie Rey, Dan Kiernan, and Iris Herrera, while Michael’s team secured Carlos Santiago and Jadyn Cree.

Teams so far

As The Voice season 27 Blind Auditions continued, each coach worked to build a team of 12 artists. The episode set the stage for what promises to be a competitive season. By the end of the premiere, the teams were as follows:

Team Legend (1 of 12 full): Renzo

(1 of 12 full): Renzo Team Bublé (2 of 12 full): Carlos Santiago, Jadyn Cree

(2 of 12 full): Carlos Santiago, Jadyn Cree Team Kelsea (3 of 12 full): Angie Rey, Dan Kiernan, Iris Herrera

(3 of 12 full): Angie Rey, Dan Kiernan, Iris Herrera Team Adam (3 of 12 full): Darius J, Ethan Eckenroad, Grace-Miller Moody

With the teams taking form, the coaches will now continue to build their teams during The Voice Blind Auditions. This will be followed by the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows. Fans can look forward to more standout performances and intense moments as the competition continues.

The Voice airs new episodes every Monday at 8 PM ET on NBC and they are available for streaming on Peacock.

