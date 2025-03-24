"I wanted to go to Hollywood so bad" — American Idol's Christina Samar reflects on securing Hollywood golden ticket

Christina "Penny" Samar of South Williamsport earned her golden ticket to American Idol's Hollywood round on the episode that aired on Sunday, March 23, 2025. She performed a piano-backed version of Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club as the episode's opening audition in front of judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Ad

Bryan and Underwood voted to advance her, while Richie voted against. The Brickyard Restaurant and Ale House on Pine Street were filled with family, friends, and Pink Penny Club members who gathered to watch her television debut, per Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

After completing her American Idol performance and receiving the judges' mixed feedback, Samar reflected on the experience, speaking to the outlet:

"It was definitely super exciting, though, once I finished the song, and I was waiting for the results. And it was also kind of scary though, because I wanted to go to Hollywood so bad, so I was just waiting for all the reactions. But thankfully, I got two 'yeses,' and got one 'no' vote, which makes me work harder."

Ad

Trending

Christina Samar celebrates American Idol's golden ticket with hometown

Ad

Christina Samar's rendition of Pink Pony Club featured minimal instrumental backing, putting emphasis on vocal interpretation. American Idol judge Bryan commented on her unique stage presence, noting the memorable qualities of her presentation. Richie voiced reservations about her expressive facial movements during the performance. Underwood offered technical observations, stating:

“I felt like there was a little too much sauce in the performance. Over the years, I’ve really had to work on emoting. You do not have that problem. You emote a lot, and sometimes I think it might be best to dial back a little bit, because it was a little distracting from how great your voice is. You have a beautiful voice.”

Ad

Bryan initiated the voting sequence with a positive vote, praising Samar's distinctive qualities. Richie followed with his negative assessment, citing concerns about distracting elements. Carrie Underwood cast the deciding vote, sending Samar to the Hollywood round.

Ad

The watch party demonstrated the extensive network of supporters Samar built through her musical endeavors. As Williamsport Sun-Gazette reported, her former singing partner Steven Kendikian made the trip from Lansdale, bringing stories from their time performing together in West Chester University Under A Rest a cappella group.

Calista Mahoney, who had known Samar since first grade, reminisced about their shared background at Starbucks and performances with the Uptown Music Collective. The event also drew Robyn Rummings, choir director, and Jessica Kaledas, band director from South Williamsport Area Junior/Senior High School, both of whom guided Samar during her early musical development.

Ad

After receiving her golden ticket, Samar addressed the intense experience of keeping the results private until the American Idol episode aired. She said to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette:

“It’s so hard to keep a secret from everybody. It’s so exciting. And not many people can say that they’ve got to audition for the judges. I’m just super grateful to even be able to do it, so I wanted to share it with the world as soon as possible.”

Ad

Ad

She also described the pressure of performing before the celebrity panel, saying:

“I was terrified during that audition. I mean, it was my first time in front of Carrie, Lionel and Luke, and Ryan was outside the door, and all my friends were outside the door."

The hometown contestant recounted the mixture of excitement and anxiety while awaiting the judges' decisions. She viewed Richie's no vote as motivation for improvement, stating the feedback "makes me work harder."

Ad

Samar maintained her optimistic outlook after securing advancement to the next round. The competition's Hollywood round marks the next phase of her American Idol journey, where she will face new challenges alongside other successful auditioners from across the country.

Fans can watch new episodes of American Idol on the ABC network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback