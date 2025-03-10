Exploring American Idol season 23 judge Carrie Underwood's 400-acre Tennessee house: Details explored

American Idol judge Carrie Underwood's Franklin, Tennessee estate marked an expansion with a 16ft by 28ft greenhouse addition in February 2024, per Hello! Magazine. The property's transformation began with the 2011 land acquisition, marked by the $3 million purchase of the 400-acre plot in Franklin, Tennessee.

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher spent the initial years planning their custom home design. This greenhouse installation adds year-round growing capabilities through varied bed configurations supporting vegetables, herbs, and citrus production.

Construction culminated with the family moving into their finished residence in late 2018. The February 2024 greenhouse completion marked a major addition to the property's agricultural capabilities.

American Idol season 23 star’s greenhouse project proved successful through its first citrus harvest in December 2024, yielding mature mandarins and developing lime crops.

The primary residence was finished in late 2018. As per Hello! Magazine, American Idol season 23 star’s master suite incorporates extensive storage solutions with wall-to-wall wardrobes reaching from floor to ceiling.

The walk-in closet area features a practical central island, integrating laundry capabilities with both washing and drying units.

Architectural elements include raised ceilings with visible support beams adding structural interest. Glass walls extend from floor to ceiling, offering extensive views across the property's acreage.

The home's layout encompasses numerous living areas, multiple bedrooms, and a complete basement level. Wood-burning fireplaces provide warmth while maintaining the home's rustic appeal.

The Franklin estate maintains multiple agricultural and recreational zones across its 400 acres. A dedicated stable area houses horses with proper facilities for equine care.

The working chicken coop supplies fresh eggs through regular production. A private lake sits within the property boundaries, adding to the land's water features.

The fruit-growing operations span beyond the greenhouse through an established orchard growing both apple and peach varieties. Berry production continues through dedicated areas for blueberry and blackberry bushes.

The outdoor exercise space features specialized rubber flooring for workout activities.

New greenhouse

The greenhouse development built upon the property's established agricultural foundation, which started with the initial land purchase in 2011 and continued through the main house completion in 2018.

This greenhouse project, completed in February 2024, yielded its first citrus harvest 10 months after installation. The American Idol season 23 judge shared updates through her Instagram Stories in December 2024, posting photos of freshly picked mandarins.

Her social media posts captured the maturation process of various fruits, including limes, which turned yellow during ripening.

L-shaped growing areas combine with rectangular plots to accommodate different plant varieties. The structure features a centrally located potting bench positioned strategically between maturing citrus trees.

The greenhouse maintains areas for leafy greens like arugula and chives, while supporting fruit production through strawberry patches and tomato plants.

The citrus section, which produced the December 2024 mandarin harvest, continues to support both mandarin and lime tree growth.

About Carrie Underwood

As reported by Parade magazine, Carrie Underwood, the current American Idol judge, rose to fame through winning the fourth season of the show in 2004. Her net worth stands at $120 million as of 2025, built through her music career and various business ventures.

The singer maintains a minimum performance fee of $500,000 per concert, with her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour generating $50 million. Alongside her music career, Underwood ran her activewear brand Calia from 2015 to 2021.

She performs the Sunday Night Football theme song and made a musical appearance in Netflix's Cobra Kai series.

Her television work expanded in 2024 when she joined American Idol's judging panel. The singer shares her Tennessee estate with husband Mike Fisher and their two sons Isaiah and Jacob, aged nine and five, respectively.

Fans can watch Carrie Underwood in American Idol season 23. Episode 2 is set to air on March 9, 2025.

