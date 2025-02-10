Ex-NHLer Mike Fisher’s wife Carrie Underwood reminisces her journey from American Idol contestant to ‘now’ Judge

Former NHL player Mike Fisher’s wife, singer Carrie Underwood, posted a throwback photo when she won the fourth season of the hit reality show "American Idol." Underwood, who has been chosen as one of the judges for its upcoming season, marveled at her life journey.

“”Then” as a contestant vs “now” as a judge 20 years later! Counting down the days as we’re one month away from the March 9 season premiere of @americanidol on @abc and Stream on @hulu!” Carrie wrote on Sunday.

She also posted a collage with the top half comprising a photo from when she was a contestant on the show. The bottom half was a promo photo for its 23rd season, which will begin on March 9.

Since her "American Idol" victory in 2005, Underwood has sold over 85 million records around the world and is an eight-time Grammy winner. She has also been inducted in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Underwood recalled that she was introduced to the then-Ottawa Senators center by her bassist Mark Childers.

“I mean, can I make dating more difficult?" Underwood said in 2022, via MTV’s 'Behind the Music' podcast. "Let’s get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome. We’re sticking him in a meet-and-greet because if he’s weird, I don’t want to deal with him.”

The couple started a long-distance relationship, juggling their hectic careers. They were engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in 2010. In 2011, Fisher was traded to the Nashville Predators. The couple has two sons: nine-year-old Isaiah and six-year-old Jacob.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher plan to keep their family away from the spotlight

Carrie Underwood was invited to perform at U..S President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 and she sang the patriotic song "America the Beautiful." A last-minute change of venue from the U.S. Capitol balcony to the rotunda inside led to a technical glitch with the accompanying music. However, she was unfazed and delivered an excellent acapella rendition of the song.

"I can just sing it," Underwood said after the event.

arrie Underwood performs during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (credit: IMAGN)

Underwood and Mike Fisher have also decided to keep their personal lives and family out of the limelight in recent years.

“They’re enjoying keeping their personal life private and their marriage off social media for the most part,” an insider close to the family said on Jan. 21, via the Daily Mail.

Underwood was the subject of online trolling and hate speech after it was announced that she would be performing at Trump’s inauguration ceremony and after the event as well.

