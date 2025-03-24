"Could see him in the top 10" — American Idol fans react to Desmond Roberts' audition

American Idol season 23 returned with another audition episode on March 23, 2025. The segment featured aspiring artists from different backgrounds auditioning for a ticket to Hollywood. Desmond Roberts, a 26-year-old music teacher from Corona, California, wowed the judges with his cover of Benson Boone's Beautiful Things, earning three yeses and a pass straight to Hollywood Week.

Ad

In his video package, Desmond, a teacher at the School of Rock in Los Angeles, said he loved working with children. However, it was a 70-mile drive to get to work. Regardless, he admitted he was fond of what he did.

Desmond sat at the piano to present the judges — Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie — with a slower version of the hit Benson Boone song. He immediately caught their attention with his range and vocal abilities, earning praise and appreciation for his art.

Ad

Trending

American Idol fans on X were equally impressed by Desmond's performance. They applauded his act and claimed he would make it far into the competition.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Desmond has a beautiful voice I could see him in the top 10," a fan wrote.

"Impressed with Desmond!!" another fan wrote.

"i don't usually get emotional while watching these kinda shows, BUT desmond showing his golden ticket to his school of rock students really warmed my heart," a netizen tweeted.

American Idol fans were in awe of Desmond's voice and overall act.

Ad

"Desmond Roberts really did just invent notes! WOW!" a user reacted.

"That was an amazing performance by desmond roberts," a person commented.

"I really like Desmond," another fan wrote.

"I'm feeling Nina Daig. Desmond Roberts is pretty dang great too. Ones to definitely look out for," one user posted.

Other American Idol fans expressed a similar sentiment.

Ad

"Yes Desmond!!! That was great," a person reacted.

"Desmond is so good," another netizen commented.

"You invented notes, I think" — American Idol judge Carrie Underwood praises Desmond Roberts' audition

Ad

After starting slow with runs and falsetto notes, Desmond eventually picked up the pace and showcased his range in the song's chorus. As he hit the high notes, the judges looked at one another in surprise, impressed by his ability to maneuver his voice like so. While reviewing his act, Carrie Underwood said:

"I'm unpacking. There's a lot to unpack in a really good way. You invented notes, I think."

Ad

She added that his notes were "hiding" before congratulating the American Idol participant. Lionel was equally impressed with the act and noted that he was still trying to process what he had witnessed.

In the meantime, Luke Bryan, wowed by Desmond's audition, said:

"You're an incredible singer. Incredible."

Ad

The Country Girl singer added that they did not "typically" turn away "incredible singers." Consequently, the American Idol panelists took a vote and gave Desmond three yeses, sending him through to Hollywood Week.

As soon as Desmond left the audition room, he jokingly asked his students:

"Is it cool if I stop by Hollywood on the way?"

They cheered and applauded his feat as he showed them his ticket to Hollywood.

Ad

Many others participated in the competition to impress the panelists and head to Hollywood, hoping to launch their careers, but not everyone received the pass. Among those who failed to go beyond the audition round were Calen Davis Santos, Phoebe White, Caroline Woodfill, and Mae Mae.

American Idol airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback