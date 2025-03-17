"We have the winner"— American Idol fans praise Lashon's audition 

American Idol season 23 aired a new episode this week on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The episode saw the continuation of the auditioning process as several singers appeared in front of the judges to sing, in hopes of getting a ticket to the next round.

One such singer was 25-year-old Lashon, a waitress from Miami, who sang an original song inspired by her mother. Her audition earned her praises from all three judges along with their seal of approval.

Fans online reacted to Lashon's American Idol season 23 audition and praised her.

"I think we have the Winner of American Idol 2025 right here. What a Performance… I haven’t watched IDOL in years, but this young lady is going to keep me glued in. She’s going to be A STAR," one person wrote on X.

"In short, Blown Away! We loved her and thought her uniqueness will take her far! Exciting to see her sing her own song," a fan commented.

"Lashon has IT she’s a star if Idol doesn’t work out someone PLEASE sign her and get on her a song with Doechii," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 said Lashon was "very talented."

"Lashon is from Miami. She's singing a song that she wrote. It's great!!! She's very talented!!!" a person wrote.

"Up next tonight on #AmericanIdol is #Lashon singing an original song called "Woman". It's 3 yes's for Lashon and I'm sure her family is proud. Grab that ticket cause she is going to #Hollywood! Congrats Lashon!" a fan commented.

"Wow! Amazing….. love her style, a little rap, a little Aretha Franklin…. So dang good," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"She's very talented, creative, soulful, exquisite and of course BEAUTIFUL!" a person wrote.

"Can't wait to see how far she gets. One of my favorite so far! Carrie, you have given the show a new life," a fan commented.

"I call her Superwoman"— Lashon talks about her mother and upbringing during her American Idol season 23 audition

In American Idol season 23 episode 3, 25-year-old Lashon from Miami appeared before the judges to sing her original song, Woman. Ahead of her performance, she opened up about her upbringing and childhood. She said she grew up in a household of about 15 people, and that her mother had three biological kids.

The singer revealed that her mother adopted nine of her cousins and housed some of her own brothers and sisters from time to time. In a confessional, she said their living situation was sometimes it was chaotic but it was great.

"When I think about my mom, I honestly call her Superwoman," she added.

Lashon's introduction video featured her mother, Tranika, who told her daughter she was "bubbling with pride" as she praised the American Idol season 23 contestant for doing things her way. Tranika said she loved that quality about her daughter, while Lashon further praised her mother for taking care of the family and her positive attitude.

As her audition progressed, Lionel Richie told the singer that her enthusiasm was infectious, and joked that he was about to hyperventilate. When asked what she was going to do for them, Lashon said she was going to sing her original song, which was inspired by her mother.

Her song and skills earned her praises across the panel as all three judges said yes, and she made it to the next round.

Fans online also praised her American Idol season 23 audition. They can also rewatch her audition along with the other singers' on Hulu.

