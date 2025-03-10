Who won the American Idol season 23's first in-show platinum ticket? Details explored

On March 9, 2025, American Idol season 23 awarded its first in-show Platinum Ticket to Kolbi Jordan, a 26-year-old gospel singer and HR professional from Tulsa. Jordan received the honor after performing Epiphany (I'm Leaving) by Chrisette Michele at her Nashville audition, followed by a performance at the Tennessee Titans versus New England Patriots football game.

The American Idol season 23 judging panel, featuring first-time judge Carrie Underwood alongside returning judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, unanimously voted to advance Jordan in the competition. The Platinum Ticket allows her to bypass the first round of Hollywood Week.

As per Gold Derby, Jordan is the season's first in-show recipient of a platinum ticket and the second overall. The first platinum was given to Filo before the show aired during the New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast.

After filming for the American Idol season 23 premiere episode was done, host Ryan Seacrest contacted Jordan with one day's notice regarding an additional performance opportunity. The venue turned out to be the Tennessee Titans versus New England Patriots football game. Jordan performed before an audience of 70,000 fans.

After the first quarter, Seacrest announced the judges' decision to upgrade her Golden Ticket to Platinum status. The moment was featured in the season premiere, which aired on March 9, 2025.

During the aired audition, judge Lionel Richie enhanced the audition experience by making an impromptu phone call to Patti LaBelle, whom Jordan had mentioned as her musical inspiration. In an unexpected interaction, LaBelle spoke directly with Jordan, offering words of support. LaBelle also referenced her signature desserts, which are sold at major retail stores, including Walmart and Target.

Judge Carrie Underwood praised Jordan's vocal control, specifically mentioning her command of dynamics. Luke Bryan remarked on Jordan's career transition potential, while Lionel Richie emphasized her technical skill combined with stage presence.

As per CBS19 News, the American Idol season 23 contestant began singing at age four, and by eleven, she took leadership of her church's praise team. Her musical education includes a notable position as lead contralto in the Union School of Jazz. A 2016 Union High School graduate, Jordan also participated in theatrical productions, including a role in the school's staging of Shrek.

While pursuing her music career, Jordan works professionally as a People and Culture Generalist at a dental company. She maintains active involvement in gospel music through regular church performances. In late 2023, she publicly committed to advancing her musical aspirations, expressing her dedication to artistic growth through social media.

The Platinum Ticket system allocates three special passes each season, distributing one ticket per audition city - Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York City. Recipients gain a strategic advantage by skipping the initial Hollywood Week performances, allowing them to observe other contestants from the audience.

This season marks the eighth installment of American Idol on ABC, following its 15-season run on Fox from 2002 to 2016.

Episode information and other performances

The American Idol season 23 premiere introduced new judge Carrie Underwood, who replaced Katy Perry after her seven-season tenure. The two-hour broadcast aired from 8 p.m. ET/PT, featuring auditions from Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York City locations. Ryan Seacrest returned as host, continuing his role since the show's 2002 debut.

Apart from Jordan's performance, the episode featured several distinctive auditions. Baylee Littrell, 21, from Alpharetta, Georgia, performed his original song Waiting on Myself to Die. As the son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, he shared a duet moment with his father after his main performance.

The episode introduced Abi Bowen, 24, from Blountville, Tennessee, who performed I Can't Make You Love Me by Bonnie Raitt. Che, 28, from Essex, England, brought an international element with Madison Ryann Ward's Mirror. Insite, 18, from Naples, Florida, offered a unique take on Korn's Freak On a Leash.

Isaiah Misailegalu, 17, from Las Vegas, performed A Song for You by Donny Hathaway. Crews Wright, 17, from Samson, Alabama, delivered George Strait's The Fireman. Each contestant who advanced received a standard Golden Ticket, securing their place in the Hollywood Week rounds.

American Idol season 23 is airing on the ABC network.

