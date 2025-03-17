"One to watch" — American Idol fans share their honest opinion of Bryson Quick's audition

American Idol season 23 aired a new episode on March 16, 2025, featuring a new lineup of aspiring singers auditioning to impress the judges to make it to the Hollywood Round. Among them was 17-year-old Bryson Quick, who not only earned the Golden Ticket but also got the opportunity to perform next to season 21 Idol winner, Chayce Beckham, at the Grand Ole Opry the same night.

Bryson advanced to the next stage of the competition after leaving a lasting impression on the judges with his rendition of Pink Floyd's Time. Panelists Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie appreciated Bryson's "uniqueness," complimenting him for attempting a Pink Floyd song, despite being a country singer. Consequently, they handed him the Golden Ticket.

American Idol fans were equally amazed by Bryson's performance. They praised his audition on X, convinced he would make it far in the competition. At the same time, some netizens commented on his special act with Chayce Beckham at the Grand Ole Opry.

"This kid on @AmericanIdol just "Countryfied" a Pink Floyd song. Trust me, Bryson Quick is one to watch. His tone is unique and would do so well on the radio," a fan wrote.

"Amazing performance by bryson quick," another fan commented.

"Bryson Quick will be top 3 in American Idol this year… go ahead and bookmark it," a netizen tweeted.

Some American Idol fans applauded Bryson's audition, whereas others remained unimpressed.

"Bryson wasn’t really a heck yeah for me," a user reacted.

"Remember Bryson’s name this guy is going to be huge I’ve never heard a Pink Floyd song turned country but I like it," a person commented.

Many American Idol fans commented on Bryson's special act with Chayce Beckham.

"The best moment ever is when bryson quick is performing with the one and only chayce beckham," a fan wrote.

"What a great time #BrysonQuick must have had and he sounded great at the @Opry! Way to go!!!" one user posted.

"Oh c'mon?! The clip of Bryson singing at the Grand ol Opry was painfully bad. Another contestant where it's clear they're thinking 'marketable look, as for the actual singing that's what autotune and digital sound manipulation is for," a person reacted.

"And what a surprise for #Bryson as he is headed to sing with @ChayceBeckham at the @Opry! Now that is a wonderful thing to do for any artist! Have fun #Bryson," another netizen commented.

"Storyteller kind of voice" — American Idol expert Lionel Richie comments on Bryson Quick's performance

While reviewing Bryson's "spin" on Pink Floyd's Time, Carrie said his voice stood out "in a good way" as she could hear him singing on the radio among other artists. She also believed it was a "smart call" to audition with a song different from country since it helped him bring his uniqueness to the forefront.

Lionel was equally complimentary, saying:

"You got the storyteller kind of voice. At first I thought, 'Never heard of this before.' You don't fit into the genre of that country voice, but then the uniqueness is the part that rings the bell."

American Idol panelist Luke stated Bryson reminded him of season 21's winner, Chayce Beckham. He then complimented his "powerful voice," range, and vibrato. The judges took a vote and advanced him to the next round of the competition with three yeses.

The following scene saw Luke video call Chayce to tell him about sending Bryson to the Grand Ole Opry. When host Ryan Seacrest conveyed the news to the American Idol participant, he was surprised.

"I always wanted to come to the Opry to watch a show but I've never been able to make it here. And the first time I'm here is to play. Incredible," Bryson told the cameras.

He added that the opportunity to step on a stage where other country legends have performed and to sing beside Chayce, "meant the world" to him.

Stream American Idol season 23 episodes on Hulu.

