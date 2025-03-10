"You did awesome!" — American Idol fans react to Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell's son's audition

American Idol season 23 premiered on ABC on March 9, 2025, featuring a lineup of aspiring singers from different walks of life, each hoping to earn a ticket to the next round. Among them was 21-year-old Baylee Littrell, Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell's son. He earned a Golden Ticket from the judges after impressing them with his original song, Waiting on Myself to Die.

Ad

In his video package, Baylee admitted he got his voice from his father and hoped that he could do him justice. However, he was afraid of following in his footsteps since he considered his career as one of the most "extraordinary" in the music industry. Brain expressed a similar sentiment, saying it was neither a "perk" nor "easy" to grow up with a name to keep up to.

Before starting his set, he said the song was about him wanting to give up and "not giving up yet." The judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan were impressed by Baylee's voice and potential and so were the American Idol fans. They took to X to comment on his performance, praising his vocal skills and congratulating him for clearing the audition round.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Congrats Baylee!! Definitely giving me a reason to watch American Idol again! You did awesome!" a fan wrote.

"Just watched @littrell_baylee’s #AmericanIdol audition & Baylee, from the first time I ever heard you sing I loved your voice! Well done!" another fan commented.

"Yeah it's been a minute since I watched #AmericanIdol just wanted to say congrats to Baylee you got this! best of luck!" a netizen tweeted.

Ad

American Idol fans appreciated his act and wished him the best for his journey ahead on the show.

"Baylee made a name for himself and sang great! Never easy to ride on the coat tails of a famous parent. Hope you are having fun and doing a great job Ryan as always!" a user reacted.

"Baylee you did an awesome job.I'm glad you made it through to Hollywood," a person commented.

Ad

"He killed it, he’s incredible I gotta say like father like son Baylee deserves all the best," another fan wrote.

"You have my support Baylee. I may be a fan of BSB but I love you for who you are. I'm behind you 100%" one user posted.

Other American Idol fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"@littrell_baylee crushed it! The song is stuck in my head…so good! And Brian singing harmonies with him? My heart," a person reacted.

Ad

"Congrats Baylee u did amazing. The bsb fans and I can’t wait to watch u this season," another netizen commented.

"He's got his own lane" — American Idol judge Lionel Richie comments on Baylee's performance

Ad

While reviewing Baylee's performance, judge Carrie praised him, saying he was "really good." She also appreciated the song, commending him for taking a "risk" and singing an original one. Carrie complimented how he connected with the music emotionally, convinced he could "go very very far" in the competition.

Meanwhile, his father, Brian, got emotional listening to Baylee backstage. He believed Baylee was "cut out" for it since he grew up in "the business." Regardless, he was proud of his son. When American Idol judge Luke asked Baylee if his father ever sang with him, he said yes.

Ad

Ad

The father-son twosome then presented a duet, impressing the judges. Carrie commented on the duet, praising the American Idol participant for not getting overshadowed by his "superstar singer" father's presence. Lionel expressed a similar sentiment and said:

"I'm very happy for you and very proud of your son. He's got his own lane and I think you can go a long way. Very happy for you."

Ad

The judges then took a vote and each voted to advance Baylee to the next round of the competition.

American Idol season 23 airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback