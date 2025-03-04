"Mesmerizing" — The Voice fans react to Simone Marijic's Blind Auditions performance

The Voice Season 27 aired a new episode on March 3, 2025. The segment featured the last night of Blind Auditions, in which a new set of aspiring singers from different backgrounds appeared to try their luck at making a chair turn. Among them was 20-year-old Simone Marijic, who presented a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's favorite crime.

Ad

Coaches Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé turned their chairs for Simone, hoping to convince her to join their teams. The duo got into a heated back-and-forth as each tried to plead their case, attempting to persuade Simone to join their squads. In the end, it was Kelsea's pitch that resonated with Simone, making her choose Kelsea over Michael.

Despite losing Simone, Michael appreciated her voice and her overall act. The Voice fans were equally impressed by Simone. They took to X to share their opinions of the Blind Auditions performance.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Simone's voice is mesmerizing," a fan wrote.

"SIMONE IS THE GOAT," another fan commented.

"Simone marijic is joining #teamkelsea," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Voice praised Simone's performance and voice quality.

"That was an incredible performance by simone marijic," a user reacted.

"Simone Marijic so clear and intent, sweet youthful vocal with that angsty cry in and out of head voice. This was so fluid, pretty, a little mesmerizing. Well done!" a person commented.

Ad

"#simonemarijic is the most talented and beautiful woman ever she is so amazing EVERYONE SUPPORT SIMONE ON," another one wrote.

Other fans of The Voice commented on the last night round of Blind Auditions.

"All the teams are full Bummer, the blind auditions are my favorite part of the show," a person reacted.

"Awesome show tonight!!!! I’m glad the teams are se," another netizen commented.

Ad

"I feel like she's hungry and eager to grow and learn" — The Voice coach Kelsea Ballerini comments on Simone's performance

Ad

Born to Croatian immigrants, Simone revealed she studied at the University of Virginia. While reviewing her performance, Kelsea said Simone sounded "pure" and had a "beautiful angel mouth." Watching Kelsea make her case before the contestant, Michael chimed in, saying:

"I did not want to do this but here's what I want to say: Kelsea is an incredible musician. Crazy, rising career. Her first year, though. This is my second season on The Voice. Maybe you would like to join the team of someone who won the first year of The Voice he was on."

Ad

He then pulled out a trophy with "Girl Power" written on it and handed it to Kelsea for how "unbelievable" and "amazing" she had been so far. While Kelsea accepted it, John Legend pointed out the irony of a man "pitching against a woman for a woman."

Ad

After he added that it sounded like Michael was arguing in favor of Kelsea, Michael realized it was not his "best pitch." Irrespective of the banter, Kelsea appreciated Simone's performance, saying:

"I love Simone's voice, and I feel like she's hungry and eager to grow and learn. I relate to that, and I feel like because of that, we'll have nice energy to work together."

Ad

After much deliberation, Simone selected Kelsea as her mentor, telling host Carson Daly that she looked up to her. By the end of the episode, Kelsea had filled her team after recruiting Brook Wood.

The Voice Season 27 airs new episodes every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback