"Very unexpected" — The Voice fans react to Jay Ammo's Blind Auditions performance

Season 27 of The Voice aired the final round of Blind Auditions on March 3, 2025. Hopeful musicians walked on the stage looking for the coveted red-chair turn from the coaches. Among them was Guyana native, Jay Ammo, who left a lasting impression on the experts with his emotional rendition of Ed Sheeran's The A Team.

All four coaches — Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé — turned for Jay, hoping to scout him for their respective teams. They competed against one another to convince Jay to join their squads. Despite their pleas, Jay chose John's team, recalling when John visited his home country, Guyana, for a concert.

Although disappointed, the three remaining coaches praised Jay's singing skills and vocal tone. Most fans of The Voice were equally pleased with Jay's performance. They took to X to comment on his act and appreciate his voice.

"Jay Ammo going from his speaking to singing voice was so jarring. Very unexpected. Speaking kinda deep and resonant and singing light and airy with beautiful falsetto moments," a fan wrote.

"@johnlegend got a great one with Jay Ammo! Could go all the way," another fan commented.

"That was an amazing performance by jay ammo," a netizen tweeted.

Jay's Blind Auditions performance received a mixed review from the viewers. While some praised his act, others said it was mediocre.

"i rarely ever catch The Voice but nearly every time i see anyone sing, i am underwhelmed or just plain unable to hear true talent — until Jay Ammo. wow! such a pretty, easy tone i could listen to all day. great job on an @edsheeran song!" a user reacted.

"Sure Jay is good with a nice tone but it was a 1 octave performance and sure the fork doesn't justify a 4 chair turn," a person commented.

"@jay_ammo You knocked it out of the park tonight on @NBCTheVoice You can win this thing!" another fan wrote.

"F'kin absurd that Brook wasn't a 4-chair turn while Jay was...The range and vocal skill Brook demonstrated compared to Jay's nice but safe 1-octave audition," one user posted.

Other fans of The Voice commented on John Legend's welcome song he played after recruiting a contestant on his team.

"Welcome to #TeamLegend had me screaming!! Love that song and miss it so much," a person reacted.

"I love how John Legend has turned his "welcome to Team Legend" song into a whole show lol," another netizen commented.

"You are very special" — The Voice coach Adam Levine praises Jay Ammo's Blind Auditions performance

29-year-old Jay on The Voice was the season's last four-chair turn. Originally from Georgetown, Guyana, Jay settled in Clarksville, Tennessee, after completing a deployment tour to Afghanistan in the U.S. military. His performance left a lasting impression on the experts, who got into a "fight" to sway his ultimate decision.

First to pitch his case was John. The All of Me singer mentioned he went to Guyana for a concert and asked Jay if he had come to watch him sing.

"I was driving past it. I couldn't afford it," Jay answered.

Regardless, The Voice coach praised Jay's voice by calling it "lovely." John said it was "floating through the room." He further noted that he could hear an" Afro beat kind of vibe" during his performance. When asked if that was the type of music he listened to, Jay confessed he listened to John to calm down. Referencing their connection, John tried to persuade Jay to join his team.

Adam Levine was equally complimentary. While reviewing his performance, he said:

"The word that came to mind is ethereal. You are a very special and magical and singular in that nobody else in this competition is doing that. It gives you this unique window, which is what this is all about."

Soon after, Kelsea chimed in, praising The Voice participant for keeping the "integrity of that song." Despite being a country singer, she presented herself as "a fan of music," and added that she would love to work with Jay. Michael, on the other hand, explained that he turned later than the rest because he heard pitch issues.

"What's funny is the second those other chairs turned, your pitch issues subsided," he added.

Michael then praised his tone and storytelling capability. Lastly, he thanked Jay for his service and left him to announce his decision. Jay chose Team Legend, revealing that John was his choice from the get-go.

The Voice airs new episodes every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on NBC.

