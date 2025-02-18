"Soulful" — The Voice fans react to BDii's Blind Auditions performance

The Voice season 27 returned with Night 3 of Blind Auditions on February 17, 2025. The segment saw another lineup of aspiring singers take on the stage, hoping to impress the coaches — Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini. Among the participants was 31-year-old BDii (Brian Darden II), who secured a four-chair turn with his rendition of Adorn by Miguel.

The Virginia native closed the third night of auditions with the coaches competing against one another for a chance to scout him for their team. Although all four experts turned for BDii, Adam was removed from consideration after Kelsea used her Block button on him. Despite her attempts to sway his decision, BDii chose John as his coach.

The coaches praised BDii's act, complimenting his tone and voice. The Voice fans, equally impressed by BDii's vocal skills, took to X to appreciate his performance.

"@NBCTheVoice soulful performance by bd.ii. What a deep voice. #4ChairTurn for him, but @adamlevine got blocked," a fan wrote.

"BD.ii got a 4 chair turn!! great job that was a great audition," another fan commented.

"I love BD's tone, but he could definitely improve his enunciation," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Voice praised BDii's performance, saying he deserved the four-chair turn.

"Wow!!! BDii 4 Chair Turn!!!" a user reacted.

"BD.ii (Brian Darden) moaned into this and laid down the confidence. This felt so organic, comfortable, natural flips into a solid falsetto. This wasn't an audition. Man just gave a performance," a person commented.

"That was an incredible performance by BD.ii, It was one of the best performances of the night this week," another fan wrote.

"Let’s go Brian!!!" one user posted.

One fan of The Voice criticized Kelsea for blocking Adam while another disagreed with John's pitch for BDii.

"idk why she would block adam for an rnb singer and not john," a person reacted.

"I don’t agree with the pitch John gave BD. It was tacky and I felt like it was so race coded that he disregarded the rest of the judges and that wasn’t cool," another netizen commented.

"So good" — The Voice coach John Legend comments on BDii's performance

Before stepping onto the stage, BDii revealed his dream of becoming a professional basketball player. However, after an ankle injury ruined his chances, he turned to music, which according to his father was his "gift." The Voice participant looked forward to learning from the experts, convinced each had something to give him.

Kelsea tried to convince BDii to join her team by saying she did not have an R&B singer like him. Although her expertise was in country music, she claimed she was a "ride or die for music," pushing herself to explore various genres because she did not believe in "boxes."

Adam, although blocked, praised The Voice contestant, calling him "world-class" and "excellent." Michael was equally complimentary. While commenting on BDii's act, he said BDii was "blessed" with that voice and added that together they could "dominate all the holidays."

Then came John, who said:

"That performance was so good. What I loved about it was how laid back you were. That approach to this song made it s*xier, made it cooler and made you sound more confident."

He then recalled having a contestant named Mac Royals on his team a few seasons back, whose performances went viral because John picked the right songs for him that "showed his character as an artist." Proposing to do the same for BDii, John ended his pitch. After much deliberation, BDii joined John's team, disappointing the other coaches.

The Voice season 27 airs every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on NBC.

