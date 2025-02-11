"Very pleasing!" — The Voice fans react to Britton Moore singing Coldplay's Yellow during his Blind Audition

The Voice Season 27 released Episode 2 on February 10, 2025. The segment showcased aspiring singers stepping onto the stage, hoping to impress the coaches and earn the coveted red chair turn. Among them was 21-year-old Britton Moore, who wowed the judges with his rendition of Yellow by Coldplay, making all four coaches turn their chairs.

Adam Levine was the first mentor to press his button seconds after Britton started singing. Soon after, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Michael Bublé turned their chairs, impressed by Britton's performance. They competed against one another, refusing to lose Britton to someone else. Despite their efforts, the decision was Britton's and he joined Adam's team.

The coaches praised Britton's vocal range but it was his falsetto that became his act's unique selling point. The Voice fans took to X to comment on Britton's performance. While many complimented his voice, others congratulated him for getting a four-chair turn.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Britton Moore with a limericky take in the opening, very youthful bright tone. He dug in and gave us a few bigger notes, but it all looked so easy for him. Very pleasing," a fan wrote.

"I would immediately turn my chair for any soul that sings Yellow @coldplay like," another fan commented.

"Welcome to Team Adam, Britton," a netizen tweeted.

Fans of The Voice were impressed by Britton's vocal tone and his overall performance.

"That was an incredible performance by britton moore, It was one of the best performances of the night this week," a user reacted.

"Great job Britton!! Four Chair Turn!!!" a person commented.

"#4ChairTurn for Britton!! He’s 21 and can sing very well. Beautiful falsettos in a @coldplay song," another fan wrote.

The Voice fans further said:

"Britton doesn’t understand Yellow. How is it about blessings?" one user posted.

"Adam, we missed you at the end. Thank you for supporting Britton. I think that the "Blocking" is too restrictive. It also prevents the voice contestants from choosing a coach that most suits their talent. I know you agree," a person reacted.

"Reminded me a little of how I do it" — The Voice coach Adam Levine comments on Britton's performance

While introducing himself, Britton from San Antonio revealed he was supposed to audition when he was in high school. However, since his baseball team made it to the championships that year, he decided to miss the audition to focus on his sports career. This time around, he was prepared to devote himself to music.

Britton's act left a lasting impression on the coaches. Adam Levine, the first expert to turn around, complimented his falsetto and said:

"When I heard you go into your falsetto, I was like, 'Okay, I need to coach this guy.' Because there's something in your voice that reminded me a little of how I do it. I just felt an instant connection."

John Legend echoed the Maroon 5 frontman's sentiments, praising him for singing the falsetto effortlessly. The All of Me singer said Britton took "some creative leaps" and sounded like none other on the show.

Tennessee native Kelsea, 31, tried to draw a connection to Britton, saying they were from "similar" places and could relate to one another. Although a country artist, The Voice coach hoped to coach Britton so she could "evolve and be more than one thing." Despite calling "Dibs" on Britton, she lost him to Adam.

Meanwhile, Adam gushed about how only four chair turns had filled up almost half his team. The premiere of The Voice saw Ethan Eckenroad join Adam's team despite having John, Kelsea, and Michael's offers in front of him.

The Voice Season 27 airs new episodes every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback