The Voice Season 27: Release date, cast and more

As season 26 prepares for its semi-finals, NBC has already revealed details about The Voice Season 27. The network shared in a November 19 report that the upcoming season will premier on February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC.

Hyping up the season the network shared that,

"The Emmy-winning singing competition is set to return with a revamped coaching lineup, thrilling blind auditions, and a fresh slate of talent ready to make a splash."

Season 27 coaches panel is scheduled to have a "star-studded lineup of powerhouse veterans and newcomer industry experts".

Michael Bublé would be continuing his coaching duties after gracing the panel for the first time on season 26. He would be joined by two returning coaches John Legend and Adam Levine. Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini will be making her deputy as a full-fleshed coach after serving as a substitute coach for Kelly Clarkson in season 20.

Trending

More about The Voice Season 27 coaches

Adam Levine

Adam Levine has been The Voice coach for over 16 seasons, with three wins in his court. He is the lead singer of Maroon 5 with multiple Grammy Awards and chart-topping singles such as Sugar, Memories, and Payphone.

Levine would return to The Voice after his exit in 2019. Reacting to his return, he shared a video on his Instagram on June 6, 2024, expressing his excitement for the upcoming season 27.

"Season 27, yes, I'm coming back; I'm so excited. I cannot wait. I'm well rested. I'm ready to go. I'm a little nervous — I'm not nervous — but I'm so excited. It's going to be great, and I can't wait. It's going to be awesome, let's go! Team Adam is back!," Levine told fans in the Instagram video.

A month later on July 20, he uploaded a collaborative post with other three coaches. In the caption, he shared that they completed their first week of taping for The Voice Season 27 and expressed his happiness for being back.

Michael Bublé

The Voice coach Michael Bublé (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

Michael Bublé made his coaching debut on The Voice in season 26. Now, as the competition is heating up, he’s gearing up for the semifinals with his team, aiming to secure the winning crown.

Bublé began his music career singing songs in the family car as a kid in Canada. He went on to release his first album (named after him) in 2003 which garnered him nationwide recognition.

With the release of his second album, It's Time, in 2005, he found his way into the ears of people worldwide. The five-time Grammy winner would carry on his coaching duties in season 27.

John Legend

John Legend has been The Voice coach for over nine seasons. He started his career working for other artists while showcasing his own skills.

Legend gained worldwide recognition with his 2004 debut album Get Lifted which included his like Ordinary People and All of Me. The album earned him the Best New Artist award at the BET Awards and 10 Grammy nominations, of which he won five.

Besides being a singer, he is a songwriter, actor, and producer, and has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony to his name.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini will make her coaching debut in season 27. Before this, she was an advisor for Kelly Clarkson's team during Season 16 and even stepped in for her during the battles.

Over her carried Ballerini has made four studio albums and has been nominated for four Grammys. She has won two Academy of Country Music Awards, the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award, and Performance of the Year from the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

The Voice season 26 is currently airing on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback