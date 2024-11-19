The Voice season 26: Updated teams ahead of the Playoffs explored

The Voice season 26 episode 15 will premiere on November 19, 2024, on NBC and will feature The Playoffs Premiere. Coaches Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé returned to the panel with Carson Daly as the host.

The synopsis of episode 15 reads:

"The coaches enlist the help of superstar advisors as their remaining artists hold nothing back during the playoffs; tough decisions are made when each coach can only advance two artists to the live shows."

Out of the 54 contestants who joined the teams over six blind auditions, 22 are still in the competition after The Voice season 26's The Knockouts Part 3. At the moment, teams Bublé and Reba have over six members, while teams Gwen and Snoop have five members left.

The Voice season 26 teams after Battles Part 4

Team Bublé

For The Knockouts Part 3, Michael Bublé pitted three of his very different team members: Jeremy Beloate, Kiara Vega, and Sofronio Vasquez.

While Jeremy Beloate's theatrical rendition of Golden Hour by JVKE stood out, it steered away from his usual style. Kiara Vega fell short of recapturing her previous star power with the performance of Call Out My Name by The Weeknd.

Sofronio Vasquez stood out with her presentation of You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me by Dusty Springfield. He was selected by his team leader, while Jeremy Beloate was stolen by Snoop Dogg.

Team Bublé's current lineup includes:

Sofronio Vasquez – Auditions Part 1

Kamila Kiehne – Auditions Part 2

Shye – Auditions Part 4

Cameron Wright – Auditions Part 5

Sloane Simon - Stolen from Team Gwen (Battle Part 1)

Jaukeem Fortson – Stolen from Team Reba (The Knockouts Part 1)

Team Gwen

Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace represented Gwen Stefani in The Voice season 26 episode 14. Jan Dan impressed his team leader with his personal rendition of Angels Like You by Miley Cyrus, while Sydney Sterlace struggled to connect with her version of Bruises by Lewis Capaldi.

In the end, Gwen chose Sydney Sterlace as the victor and managed to keep Jan Dan on her team using her save.

Team Gwen's current lineup includes:

Jan Dan – Auditions Part 1 (Saved by Gwen in The Knockouts Part 3)

Gabrielle Zabosky – Auditions Part 4

Jose Luis – Auditions Part 6

Sydney Sterlace

Jake Tankersley – Stolen from Team Snoop (The Knockouts Part 1)

Team Reba

The Voice season 26 Coach Reba McEntire (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

Danny Joseph, Lauren-Michael Seller, and Tate Renner faced off from Team Reba in The Voice season 26 The Knockouts Part 3. Lauren-Michael poured his heart into his rendition of Hold On To Me by Lauren Daiglea and got selected as the victor.

Danny Joseph channeled his struggles into his performance of It Hurt So Bad by Susan Tedeschi and managed to stay in the competition due to Reba's save.

Team Reba's current lineup includes:

Danny Joseph – Auditions Part 1 (Saved by Reba in The Knockouts Part 3)

Kendall Eugene – Auditions Part 1

Adam Bohanan – Auditions Part 3

Lauren-Michael Sellers – Auditions Part 5

Katie O – Auditions Part 6

Edward Preble – Stolen from Team Bublé (The Knockouts Part 2)

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg had a tough choice to make out of three female artists: Georgia Starnes, Mary McAvoy, and Aliyah Khaylyn. Ultimately, he picked Aliyah, who vowed him by her performance of Angels by Halle.

For his second The Knockouts in The Voice season 26 episode 15, Snoop chose Mikaela Ayira, sending ChrisDeo and Torre Blake home.

Team Snoop's current lineup includes:

Christina Eagle – Auditions Part 4

Mikaela Ayira – Auditions Part 6

Austyns Stancil - Stolen from Team Gwen (Battle Part 3)

Aliyah Khaylyn – Stolen from Team Bublé (Battle Part 4)

Jeremy Beloate – Stolen from Team Bublé (The Knockouts Part 3)

The Voice season 26 episode 15, The Playoffs Premiere, will premiere on November 19 on NBC.

