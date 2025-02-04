“Infectious energy”— The Voice fans praise Bryan Olesen’s daughter’s blind audition

The much-awaited The Voice season 27 finally premiered on February 3 on NBC. With the new season came a reshuffled panel of mentors as Maroon 5 star Adam Levine made a comeback after exiting the show post-season 16, alongside John Legend, Michael Bublé, and a brand new panelist, Kelsea Ballerini, who had appeared as an advising mentor on several occasions in the past season.

The nostalgia with the mentors doubled when season 25 finalist Bryan Olesen's daughter showed up for a blind audition. Bryan Olesen secured third place and represented John Legend's team, which wasn't an option for Jadyn Cree, his daughter, because she only got chair turns from Kelsea and Michael.

Hailing from Lincoln, Nebraska, the 23-year-old chose to sing Still Into You by Paramore, which got praise from all four mentors. After desperate prompts from both mentors, Jadyn picked Michael Bublé's mentorship over Kelsea Bellerini's. Fans of The Voice came to X to comment on Jadyn's performance and how much she resembled her father.

"Jadyn Cree with such infectious energy, working the stage. She had a lightness to her voice but pulled out those power notes with ease. This was fresh and sweet. And she's Bryan Oleson's daughter," a fan said.

"Jadyn is so cool!!! such a lovely personality," said another.

"This is an awesome performance by Jadyn Cree Olesen," added a third.

"Jadyn will make Paramore proud," another wrote.

Some fans of The Voice also congratulated Jadyn on choosing the Michael Bublé team.

"Welcome to Team Michael, Jadyn!" an X user wrote.

"I think she has a beautiful tone. With the right coaching they will bring out the potential that lies underneath. Just that little bit with her dad demonstrates that," wrote another X user.

"Ok now I'm surprised by Bryan Oleson, and oh my God her daughter is performing OH MY GOD (this might be full circle)," another wrote.

Panelists' response to Jadyn's performance and other singers on The Voice season 27 episode 1

After Jadyn finished singing and Bryan came out backstage, John recalled having seen her before when she visited her dad during his season. Before that, John had said her voice stood out and pierced through.

In an attempt to get Jadyn to choose her team, Kelsea said she wanted her to sing songs by Christina Perri and Sixpence None the Richer, proving she had more to offer than mentoring in her genre of country music.

Michael said she had "so much light pouring out" of her. He said he wanted his own daughters to listen to Jadyn's music and tell them he was a part of her journey to fame. After Jadyn decided, Michael told her she had the "greatest potential of truly being a star."

Apart from Jadyn, eight other contestants were selected to proceed further on episode 1 of The Voice out of the 11 that auditioned. The 20-year-old Grace-Miller Moody got a four-chair turn and picked Adam's Team; RENZO got chair turns from John, Michael, and Adam. He chose Adam, but John stole him with the Coach Replay button.

John, Michael, and Kelsea turned for Iris Herrera, and she picked Kelsea. Darius J turned Michael, Kelsea, and Adam's chairs and selected Adam's chairs. Only Kelsea saw potential in Angie Rey and was the only mentor who turned to her.

Michael and Adam turned for Carlos Santiago, but he selected Michael's team. Kelsea used her Coach Replay button for Dan Kiernan and added him to her team, although John and Michael turned their chairs first.

Ethan Eckenroad became the second contestant in this episode of The Voice to make all four chairs turn and pick Adam. Zack Zaro and Lilli Doll were the two contestants who did not get any chair turns.

For more updates on The Voice season 27, fans can follow its official Instagram account @nbcthevoice.

