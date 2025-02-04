"Incredible!"— The Voice fans praise Grace-Miller Moody's blind auditions

The Voice returned to screens with season 27 this week on February 3, 2025, on NBC. The segment saw numerous singers enter the show and showcase their skills to the coaches. While some contestants didn't get selected, several made an impact and earned chair turns.

One such singer was Grace-Miller Moody, who sang Maroon 5's Songs About Jane, and earned a four-chair turn from the coaches. Fans online praise Grace's performance and her choice to sing a Maroon 5 song in Adam Levine's presence. One person wrote on X:

"GRACE MILLER MOODY. That’s how you start a season! To do that song in front of Adam Levine… incredible!"

"grace miller is amazing and i can’t wait see what she does this season," a fan commented.

"Grace-Miller Moody vibing to the music, interesting vocal production. She was free and individual with this. Quirky stage movements. Sounded great!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Voice season 27 were divided by the perfomance:

"That was an incredible performance by grace miller moody," a person wrote.

"This young lady is from my hometown. Make us proud, Grace!!" a fan commented.

"Yeah, I am not impressed. I wasn't expecting much with her family basically saying "She used to sing at home, it was not good," a tweet read.

Fans of The Voice season 27 further said:

"Grace. She sounds like she's singing into a hairbrush at home. Not good," a person wrote.

"People shocked she went with Adam. Well she did pick a Maroon 5 song, lmao," a fan commented.

"Brought us back together"— The Voice season 27 contestant Grace-Miller Moody details how Maroon 5 brought her family back together

In The Voice season 27 premiere, 20-year-old Grace-Miller Moody sang Maroon 5's Song About Jane as part of her blind auditions. Ahead of her performance, the singer opened up about the impact Adam Levine's band Maroon 5 had on her family while her brother battled Leukemia.

She said her brother, Shott was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of 7 and had to go through chemotherapy for four years. She recalled that he could get exhausted by it. The Voice season 27 contestant added that the family took a trip to Las Vegas after Shott was done with Chemotherapy.

"We went to a Maroon 5 concert. It brought up back together after Shott was hospitalized, so it would be a beautiful full circle moment to see Adam Levine tuen his chair," Grace said.

While speaking about her choice of song, Grace said that she was nervous to sing it in front of Adam but needed one coach to believe in her.

As she started singing, all four coaches turned for her while Kelsea noted that Adam "notoriously" did not turn for his songs. She told Grace that she had "broken the code" while John Legend noted that the rest of The Voice season 27 coaches were at a "disadvantage."

He added that it had been "a long time" since Adam Levine had been on the show. In an attempt to get Grace to pick him as her coach, John Legend added that it was possible Adam was "very, very rusty." The coach said Grace would need someone with more recent experience.

"And you understand how it's been on the show for the last 10 seasons, and not how it was way back in the ancient era," Legend added.

Adam told Grace he loved her and said she had "great taste in music." He told her he could help get The Voice season 27 singer where she needed to go because her potential was "limitless." Grace ultimately chose Adam Levine and became a part of Team Adam.

Fans of the reality show praised Grace's audition online but were not surprised she chose Adam Levine as her coach.

Epsiodes of The Voice season 27 will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they release on NBC.

